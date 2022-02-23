WMRSD Announces Masks Optional Immediately

The White Mountains Regional School District is making masks optional for students, staff and visitors in school buildings effective immediately.
Superintendent Marion Anastasia wrote in a statement on Wednesday that, “[New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services] has updated their face mask recommendations and are no longer recommending face masks for people in indoor public spaces and that includes in schools. Effective immediately, face masks will be optional for our general school population.”
The announcement ends universal masking policies at Lancaster Elementary and Whitefield Elementary, and a three-tiered masking system (based on community transmission levels) used at White Mountains Regional High School.
Students will still be required to wear masks when riding on buses (per federal mandate) and when returning to school after a 5-day isolation or quarantine period, Anastasia said.
WMRSD recommends that people who are severely immunocompromised should still consider wearing a face mask, and encourages anyone who wants additional protection for themselves (or others in their home) to mask while in school.
“COVID-19 is still in our community and we will continue to mitigate the risk with adequate ventilation, hygiene measures, cohorting, testing and will continue to isolate positive cases and quarantine those who have had household exposures,” Anastasia wrote.
“If you have any questions about this change in procedure please reach out to your building administrator.”
WMRSD is a five-town school district serving the communities of Carroll, Dalton, Jefferson, Lancaster and Whitefield.
DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ADVISORY
The following is the text of the DOE advisory on face mask use issued on Wednesday:
The New Hampshire Division of Public Health updated its recommendations for the use of face coverings on February 23, 2022.
This new guidance no longer recommends universal face mask use, in either indoor or outdoor settings, including specifically in school settings.
Prior to the issuance of this new health guidance and since the onset of the pandemic, the Department had maintained that school districts had the authority to require students to wear masks under their own school health and safety policies. See Ed 306.04(a)(2) and (22). Given the new public health guidance released today, however, mask requirements in school policies are inconsistent with the Ed 306 rules. A mask requirement may violate the district’s obligation to maintain policies that “Meet[] the instructional needs of each individual student,” Ed 306.04(a)(6), “[p]romot[e] a school environment that is conducive to learning,” Ed 306.04(11), and that “[m]eets the special physical health needs of students.” Ed 306.04(a)(22). Therefore, consistent with prior public health recommendations, schools should transition to adopt these new public health recommendations as quickly as possible.
