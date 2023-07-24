WMRSD Announces Tentative State Aid Increase

WHITEFIELD — The White Mountains Regional School District expects a boost in state aid.
How it will be spent is uncertain.
Preliminary figures show the school district will get an extra $269,870 in state aid, beyond what was predicted.
That amount represents the combined increase for the five WMRSD communities: Dalton (+$27,424), Jefferson (+$21,726), Lancaster (+$145,640), and Whitefield (+$75,078). Carroll would see no further aid.
Final numbers will be announced in September.
Some have demanded that the additional funds be used to reinstate full-time Pre-K for three and four-year-olds.
The Pre-K program will be reduced from full- to part-time in the fall as part of $750,000 in spending cuts under the default budget.
Parents and staff have warned the school board that the Pre-K cutbacks will harm students and their families.
Morgan Kopp, a Kindergarten teacher and mother of a four-year-old, said to the school board last month, “I hope that in the event the adequacy aid becomes available, the District Leadership Team and the board are able to get the taxpayers on board with those using those funds for preschool.”
It remains unclear if that request can be met.
Once the state aid numbers are finalized, the school board can choose how to use the unanticipated funds.
The surplus can be used for tax relief or other purposes such as staff, facilities, or supplies.
If the board opts for tax relief, no further action is required; if they choose to spend the money for other purposes, they must hold a special meeting and put the proposal to a public vote.
However, the funds will not be available until after the school year begins and may not be enough to afford the required staff.
Full-time Pre-K in 2023-24 would require an additional 3.5 staff positions: One full-time equivalent teacher, a 0.5 full-time equivalent case manager, and two paraprofessionals.
The school board meets next on Aug. 17.
Concord lawmakers this year delivered education aid that beat projections when WMRSD built its spending plan last winter.
The state budget signed by Gov. Chris Sununu in June increased funding for public schools by eight percent, or $72 million, in FY 2024.
That increase will be distributed through the following changes to the state funding formula:
— Base adequacy would increase from $3,866 to $4,100 per student;
— Free and reduced meals aid would increase from $1,933 to $2,300 per eligible student;
— Special education aid would increase from $2,079 to $2,100 per eligible student;
— English Language Learner aid would increase from $756 to $800 per eligible student
Changes to the state funding formula were approved three months after the WMRSD proposed budget failed in March.
Under the default budget, the school district was required to make $750,000 in spending cuts.
As part of those cuts, WMRSD plans to reduce age 3/4 Pre-K from full- to part-time in the fall. Four-year-olds would attend full-day Pre-K on Mondays and Tuesdays, and three-year-olds would attend half-day Pre-K on Thursdays and Fridays.
Pre-K services are not required in New Hampshire, and WMRSD cut those positions to maintain state-required service levels in grades K-12.
Even so, opponents say Pre-K is vital.
Kopp previously said the Pre-K cutbacks would worsen the existing problem of students entering her Kindergarten class without baseline reading comprehension skills.
School board members said the problem lies with state lawmakers, who have declined to mandate and fully fund Pre-K services.
Addressing Kopp and other Pre-K advocates last month, School Board member Kristen Van Bergen-Buteau said, “If you want preschool in your district, talk to your elected officials who today do not feel that preschool is a part of the minimum standards for public school education. This is our opportunity as taxpayers and as citizens of the state to say out loud to the people who write the policy that drives our funding, that drives our local budget, [that] this is an important component of child development.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.