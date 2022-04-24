WMRSD Apportionment Committee Debates Carroll Representation

WHITEFIELD — The committee to review the White Mountains Regional School District’s apportionment formula got off to a rocky start on Thursday.
The first meeting began with a disagreement over Carroll’s representation, which could derail the effort before it begins.
The school board had asked for one Select Board representative from each WMRSD community to serve on the committee. They reasoned that Select Board members had the required knowledge and authority to gather information, review data and make recommendations.
However, Carroll wants to appoint a proxy because its current committee representative, Selectman Rob Gauthier, is leaving office May 9 and the town’s remaining two Select Board members have availability issues.
The town sent resident Ben Jellison, a member of the town’s school study committee, to represent the town on Thursday, but he was instructed to stand down. Gauthier arrived 20 minutes later.
In the conversation that followed, an unhappy Gauthier said the Carroll Select Board would probably send a designee to future meetings, and asked if that person would be allowed to participate.
Committee Chair Kristen Van Bergen-Buteau flatly replied that a Select Board member was strongly preferred.
“We want Carroll’s voice at the table, and the request has been made that it be Select Board,” she said.
However, after Gauthier repeatedly protested, the committee softened its stance a bit.
“If it’s absolutely impossible for [the Carroll Select Board] to do that we’ll revisit the question,” Van Bergen-Buteau said.
“Then I would suggest we revisit it, because what I think we’re going to do is send a representative,” Gauthier said.
Carroll’s participation is key because the committee was created to address the town’s apportionment formula concerns and persuade the town to halt its district withdrawal efforts.
The Carroll Select Board will discuss the matter at its next meeting on Tuesday.
The apportionment committee will attempt to resolve the matter before it reconvenes on Wednesday, May 11 at 6 p.m.
OPENING TALKS
The apportionment committee was formed to address a longstanding issue.
Carroll claims the apportionment formula is unfair because the town pays significantly more per pupil than other WMRSD communities — Dalton, Jefferson, Lancaster and Whitefield.
They previously asked the school district to change the apportionment formula from 60/40 (student enrollment/town valuation) to 80/20, which would de-emphasize property values and save the town approximately $1 million per year.
Carroll has initiated withdrawal proceedings, but has agreed to participate in the subcommittee as a parallel track.
During discussion on Thursday, some committee members pushed back on Carroll’s narrative.
School Board Chair Robert Loiacono of Whitefield said Carroll’s valuation has increased nearly 10,000 percent since the apportionment formula was set in 1963, largely because of resort development (Omni Mt. Washington, Bretton Woods) and second-home growth.
Lancaster Selectman Troy Merner added that Carroll homeowners have a lower local education tax rate — and lower tax bills — than homeowners in other WMRSD communities.
Some in the room cautioned against attacking Carroll from the outset.
Addressing Loiacono and Merner, Jefferson Selectman Norman Brown said. “By providing information at this meeting right now that is directed at the town of Carroll is a biased position.”
Looking to set a cooperative tone, Van Bergen-Buteau, a school board member from Lancaster, urged committee members to take a fair and balanced approach.
She said the initial data collection should be “apples to apples” for all five towns in the district, and not aimed at a specific community.
“This is a cooperative school district and we need to think as a cooperative school district, all five towns in the mix,” she said.
For more information on the apportionment committee and the Carroll withdrawal issue see the school district’s report under School Board Information at www.sau36.org/page/school-board.
