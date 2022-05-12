WMRSD Apportionment Committee Gets To Work

WHITEFIELD — The White Mountains Regional School District’s apportionment study committee began its work in earnest on Wednesday.
As a first step in evaluating the current apportionment formula, and determining if changes are needed, they reviewed four options.
Those options include the current 60 percent/40 percent formula (student enrollment/town valuation) and three alternatives: 80/20, 50/50, and 0/100.
The committee was formed in response to Carroll, which believes it pays too much into the five-town school district. They want the 59-year-old apportionment formula changed to 80/20 to de-emphasize property values and save the town approximately $1 million per year.
The town has initiated withdrawal proceedings over the matter, but has agreed to participate in the committee as a parallel track.
It remains to be seen if the committee will recommend changes to the apportionment formula, which sets each town’s local education tax contribution to WMRSD, or if Carroll will support any proposed changes.
During a discussion on Wednesday, Whitefield Selectman John Tholl said the 50/50 formula seemed like the best option at first glance, because it lowered taxes for three of five WMRSD towns (Dalton, Lancaster and Whitefield).
“I’m not saying that’s what we should do. But that’s what the numbers seem to show me,” Tholl said.
However, the 50/50 formula would increase the town valuation component in the apportionment formula, and would have raised Carroll’s 2022 local education tax rate from $6.78 to $8.18 per $1,000.
Carroll resident Chris Pappas called it a move in the wrong direction.
“I’m looking forward to trying to work this out, as opposed to withdrawing. But just to hear you going in the opposite direction is a little upsetting at this point, 50/5o when we’re looking for 80/20. ” he said.
Committee Chair Kristen Van Bergen-Buteau, a School Board member of Lancaster, noted that each town’s contribution varied wildly from one formula to the next. She suggested that another formula not on the table might provide a greater shared benefit.
“I wonder if there’s a sweet spot somewhere that’s not in a scenario presented here,” she said.
Norman Brown, a Select Board member from Jefferson, offered two suggestions to make the apportionment formula simpler and more equitable.
First, he suggested that the school district hire an appraiser to unify the district’s property values. Currently WMRSD towns use different appraisal firms and follow different revaluation schedules.
Second, he recommended that the school district use a 3- or 5-year average student enrollment to reduce tax spikes. For smaller communities like Carroll, a small change in enrollment can have major consequences.
Tholl cautioned that an appraiser would be costly and could face local opposition.
“My guess is you’ll have a lot of resistance from individual towns being forced to do something,” he said. “When it comes to spending money, I think it’s a fair assumption it would be difficult to do.”
Van Bergen-Buteau requested a legal opinion to determine the legality of an appraiser.
“I wouldn’t want to supplant a local municipal process inadvertently,” Van Bergen-Buteau said.
