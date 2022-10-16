WMRSD Approves One Committee, OKs Membership For Another

WHITEFIELD — Will grades 7 and 8 be moved to the high school?
The White Mountains Regional School Board on Oct. 13 formed an advisory committee to answer that question.
The advisory committee will have up to 17 members and will meet from November through June to develop recommendations.
The advisory committee will take a comprehensive look at the matter. That includes:
— Facilities readiness for adding grades 7/8
— Enrollment projections and actual enrollment
— Staffing needs and readiness (teachers, support staff, administration)
— Curriculum readiness
— Cost analysis
— Parental input and feedback
— Student input and feedback
— Staff input and feedback
— Blueprint study data (Sept 2019)
— Timeline readiness FY25
— Elementary school vacated classroom space use
— Transportation readiness
The advisory committee will include school administrators, teachers, support staff, students, parents, and community members. That does not include the school board liaison Evelyn Flynn and Superintendent Marion Anastasia.
Applications will be accepted through Oct. 26.
The applicant list will be brought to the school board for approval on Oct. 27.
Those interested should visit www.sau36.org/article/872311 to apply.
The District Leadership Team had recommended the formation of a grades 7/8 advisory committee as part of its 2019 Blueprint For Tomorrow, but those plans were postponed by the pandemic.
In the meantime the White Mountains Regional School District has already grouped the middle and high school grades programmatically, with a grades 7 to 12 learning model, to allow for better continuity.
For more information contact Anastasia at manastasia@sau36.org
HUMANITIES COMMITTEE FORMED
The White Mountains Regional School District has established a subcommittee to review its Humanities curriculum.
The school board on Oct. 13 approved the formation of a 16-member Humanities Advisory Subcommittee, which will review the Humanities curriculum and determine if it should remain as is or if changes are needed. Their work is expected to take three months.
The committee members are as follows: Patricia Packard (parent), Teresa Russo (parent); Jen Granducci (teacher); Jessica Kenyon (parent); Bonnie Akerman (parent); Russell Friedman (parent); Pete Russo (teacher); Jeannine LaBounty (teacher); Molly Carr (teacher); Steve Nilhas (curriculum director); Izabela Southworth (parent); Scott Holmes (LES principal, parent); Patsy Ainsworth (WMRHS principal); Susannah Colt (community); Abby Mayne (teacher); and Julie Haugan (teacher).
The move comes in response to concerns raised by parents, community members, and school officials earlier this year that the Humanities program were too easy and that the majority of Humanities instructors openly expressed left-leaning political opinions in class.
The Humanities Advisory Subcommittee will restart and complete a Humanities program audit started earlier this year by the School Board’s Education Planning Committee.
The audit stalled due to the sheer amount of work involved.
The subcommittee is expected to meet from October through December.
As a first step, the subcommittee would identify the strengths and weaknesses of the Humanities program, Superintendent Marion Anastasia said.
Then the subcommittee would develop recommendations to address those issues.
Recommendations could include keeping Humanities as it is, offering it alongside stand-alone English and social studies courses, a hybrid approach, or something else altogether, Anastasia said.
The high school offers four Humanities courses, one for each grade level (9-12).
According to the WMRHS program of studies, Humanities is “an academic discipline that integrates the study of English, history, and other related subjects, to explore fundamental questions relating to the human experience.”
White Mountains Regional began to implement the Humanities program six years ago.
Two years ago the course replaced the English and social studies requirements for freshmen and sophomores.
It is not required for juniors and seniors, who can elect to take AP English or AP History/Government courses instead.
