WMRSD Approves One Committee, OKs Membership For Another
Buy Now

White Mountains Regional School District SAU 36 (File photo by Paul Hayes) #filephoto

WHITEFIELD — Will grades 7 and 8 be moved to the high school?

The White Mountains Regional School Board on Oct. 13 formed an advisory committee to answer that question.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments