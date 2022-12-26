WMRSD Budget Takes Shape Amid Funding Challenges

WHITEFIELD — The White Mountains Regional School District is wrestling with budget issues common to school districts statewide.
For the 2022-2023 school year, the five-town school district must craft a spending plan that does more with less.
The school board on Dec. 20 endorsed a budget framework that will address the social, emotional and educational ravages of COVID-19 despite fixed spending increases and a steep reduction in state aid.
Even though the proposal on the table would increase spending by 1.14 percent and raise the local education tax rate, school board members agreed that strong action was necessary to tackle behavioral and academic problems, which have increased during the pandemic.
The School Board will make its final recommendations on the draft budget at a work session on Jan. 3.
Once finalized, the budget proposal will be presented at a budget hearing on Jan. 11, opened to amendments at the deliberative session on Feb. 8, and submitted for voter approval at Town Meeting on March 14.
THE FRAMEWORK
Looking for direction, WMRSD administrators handed ten budget scenarios to the School Board.
Those scenarios represented a range of options to fully- or partly fund a $253,000 proposal to boost the school districts’ special education services and continue the Pre-Kindergarten program full-time (see sidebar for details).
Ultimately, the School Board threw its support behind full funding for the proposal, citing a spike in at-risk students coping with social-emotional issues.
Twenty-five percent of White Mountains Regional School District students are on individual education plans, a high number, and that population is expected to rise.
Proof that those problems will only increase moving forward: Five of eight paraprofessionals at Whitefield Elementary are assigned to the pre-Kindergarten program.
The trend existed before COVID-19 but has accelerated during the pandemic, according to educators.
TAX IMPACTS
No matter what, WMRSD taxpayers will have to contribute more to education spending.
The primary reason: The state is asking for more money and giving less.
For the 2022-23 academic year, taxpayers will have to pay a 53 percent increase in the state education tax rate and offset an $869,000 decrease in state adequacy aid.
Meanwhile, the White Mountains Regional School District must continue to meet rising costs.
Major cost drivers include a $1.27 million increase in salary and benefit increases due in part to a $459,000 increase in health insurance and $525,000 in special education costs.
As a result, the draft $22.46 million budget (including the special education and pre-K proposals) would increase taxes in all five WMRSD communities.
Tentatively, those increases would be as follows: Lancaster, +$5.52; Whitefield, +$3.92; Dalton, +$2.88; Carroll, +$2.02; and Jefferson, +$0.34.
To avoid further tax increases, the school district has proposed using more than $1.4 million in federal aid, with no taxpayer impact, to cover various costs, such as the purchase of replacement Chromebooks ($596,200), construction of single-use restrooms at WMRHS ($350,000) and playground construction at Lancaster and Whitefield Elementary ($200,000).
The regional does great work for our children and the community. But they'll have to sharpen their pencils on the budget. The state education tax increase cited in the article (53%) plus the local tax increase would amount to a 14.5% tax hike for Dalton. taxpayers. Way too much for a poor town with many seniors on fixed incomes. With declining student enrollments there has to be a way to manage other functions on the same curve and at least keep expenditures flat.
