WMRSD Committee To Consider Innovative Solution

WHITEFIELD — The White Mountains Regional School District’s apportionment study committee will look at how other cooperative school districts split the cost of education.
Chair Kristin Van Bergen-Buteau on May 25 suggested the committee search the state for a solution to WMRSD’s funding agreement woes.
As a first step, they will check out the neighboring Gorham Randolph Shelburne Cooperative School District, which uses different apportionment formulas for different purposes.
“It’s a different way of slicing the pie and I think it’s worth looking at the different servings,” Van Bergen-Buteau said.
The committee was formed in response to Carroll, which believes it pays too much into the five-town school district. They want the 59-year-old apportionment formula changed from 60/40 (enrollment/valuation) to 80/20 to de-emphasize property values and save the town approximately $1 million per year.
The town has initiated withdrawal proceedings over the matter but has agreed to participate in the committee as a parallel track.
During the May 25 meeting, Van Bergen-Buteau raised the possibility that WMRSD could use multiple apportionment formulas.
For instance, daily operating expenses could be funded through one formula and capital expenses through another.
This innovative approach — already used by the Gorham Randolph Shelburne Cooperative — might allow WMRSD to address Carroll’s concerns while maintaining its regional school district model, Van Bergen-Buteau said.
“We’re going to open the box and we’ll see what that looks like,” she said.
The apportionment study committee will meet next on June 8.
