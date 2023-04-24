WMRSD Educators Call For Full-Time Preschool

WHITEFIELD — Young kids need more help.
However, there isn’t enough money.
The White Mountains Regional School District was forced to slash $750,000 in projected spending after the annual meeting voters rejected the proposed budget in March and imposed the default budget.
As part of those cuts, the district leadership team scuttled plans for full-time, five-day preschool and recommended a scaled-back part-time, four-day program for three- and four-year-olds.
According to school administrators, it was an unfortunate but necessary decision to maintain core services.
However, WMRSD educators Emily Robertson and Morgan Kopp want the school district to reconsider.
“…FURTHER BEHIND”
Appearing before the school board on April 20, Robertson and Kopp said the plan would hurt learning readiness.
Fewer kids would enroll in preschool because of the transportation challenges posed by a half-day schedule, and those who do enroll would learn less because a big chunk of the 2 1/2 hour, half-day schedule would be eaten up by meal time, recess, settling in and packing up, they said.
Robertson, a Whitefield Elementary math teacher and mother of children ages two, four, and six and math teacher at Whitefield Elementary, said working families like hers would be unable to ferry preschoolers in the middle of the day.
“My second child who turned four in December [has] been eager to attend preschool at Whitefield [Elementary] but the return to half day [preschool] would keep him from doing so. His father and I both work full time and are unable to transport him mid-morning to and from child care in Twin Mountain where we live,” Robertson said. “Even as a teacher in the school he would be attending we can’t get him there. This means he may not be able to start from school until kindergarten at which point you will be five years and nine months old.”
Kopp, a Kindergarten teacher at Lancaster Elementary and mother of a four-year-old, said the tight half-day schedule would worsen the existing problem of students entering her class without baseline reading comprehension skills.
“Next year, when we have our Kindergarten students coming in, those four-year-olds who will be five-year-olds are going to be further behind,” Kopp said.
Superintendent Marion Anastasia explained the school district could not revert to the full-time five-day Pre-K plan because it would require an additional 3.5 staff positions, which cannot be hired under the default budget.
As a compromise, Robertson suggested four-day, full-time Pre-K for four-year-olds to address transportation issues and Kindergarten readiness and that three-year-olds be limited to special education services only.
According to Anastasia, the district leadership team will reconvene to consider Robertson’s recommendation.
Meanwhile the district is expected to re-submit plans for full-time five-day preschool for ages 3/4 at a later date.
STATE FUNDING
The preschool matter relates to a bigger issue.
New Hampshire provides the lowest amount of state funding for public education in the country, downshifting the burden onto local taxpayers.
“When the state decides that the cost of providing an adequate education to our kids is a quarter of what it really costs to educate kids in the state of New Hampshire, we’re not even like in the same library forget being on the same page with the same book,” said school board member Kirsten Van Bergen-Buteau.
She called on Concord lawmakers to fully fund education and invest in statewide Pre-K in the best interest of New Hampshire’s children.
“The district has worked really hard for a very long time to push Pre-K supports into our communities because we see the value in that,” Van Bergen-Buteau said. “But without policy-driven support and financial support from our state leadership, the entire burden of pre-K falls on our local taxpayers. And what we heard loud and clear this year from the local taxpayers is that they couldn’t support the full burden of what we think is best for our kids, and that’s how we get to a default budget.”
Addressing Robertson and Kopp, she added, “We’re not the only body that can benefit from hearing this information loudly, regularly, and in constructive ways like the two of you have brought this information.
“Our elected representatives and senators and governor and our appointed Commissioner of Education need to hear as well, and particularly from teachers who know, what this means in terms of Child Development and long-term trajectory of children’s ability to learn and be the graduates we want them to be in the state of New Hampshire.”
