WMRSD Floats Proposal To Improve Mental Health, Special Education Services

WHITEFIELD — The White Mountains Regional School Districts wants to make a big investment in mental health.
During a draft budget presentation on Thursday, Superintendent Marion Anastasia presented a $465,000 proposal to boost the school districts’ special education services, to meet growing demand.
Justifying the cost, school officials pointed to a spike in at-risk students coping with social-emotional issues.
“We’re seeing almost a three-fold increase in students who have been involved with DCYF, we’re seeing a four-fold increase in student bullying and harassment investigations,” said Whitefield Elementary School Principal Mike Cronin.
Twenty-five percent of White Mountains Regional School District students are on individual education plans, a high number, and that population is expected to rise.
Proof that younger students are arriving with more problems: Five of eight paraprofessionals at Whitefield Elementary are assigned to the pre-Kindergarten program.
The trend existed before COVID-19, but has accelerated during the pandemic, according to educators.
“The number of students were seeing with social-emotional needs and challenges, that they’re bringing in from outside of the building, is increasing pretty significantly,” Cronin said.
RECOMMENDATIONS
The proposal floated on Thursday would fund the following new positions and initiatives:
— Retain a district-wide social worker at a cost of $72,400. The position is currently funded through federal COVID aid, which is expiring.
Shelli Roberts, Director of Student Services, said it was important for WMRSD to maintain its existing roster of three social workers.
“We’re seeing an ever-increasing number of dysregulated students, with referrals flowing fast and furious,” Roberts said.
— Establish an alternative education/adventure education program at a cost of $156,192.
It would serve students who struggle in a traditional classroom setting and would replace out-of-district services for which WMRSD currently pays $237,321 (tuition and transportation).
That translates to a savings of $126,329, with the potential to generate revenue by accepting students from outside districts.
— Fund three positions at Whitefield Elementary School at a cost of $236,375.
Hiring a fourth K-8 special educator ($92,468) would reduce caseloads to 15 students per case manager, to better meet the needs of students.
Continuing to pay for an interventionist, currently funded by federal COVID aid at $51,439, would allow the school to better address COVID learning loss and students lagging behind.
The hiring of a Learning Commons Teacher at $92,468 would address many of those same issues, and would mirror existing programs already in place at Lancaster Elementary and White Mountains Regional High School.
“I don’t easily ask for these types of things, but … we’re struggling right now to meet the needs of a number of students, because [we lack enough] specialized staffing,” Cronin said.
RECOGNIZING THE NEED
During discussion on Thursday, School Board Chair Robert Loiacono of Whitefield talked about the school district’s responsibility to address a regional lack of mental health services.
“The North Country is behind the rest of the state as far as mental health services,” he said, noting that a family member recently required help and “I saw how difficult it was to even get in contact with somebody.”
For that reason, he said, he supported the $465,000 proposal to beef up WMRSD’s special education and mental health infrastructure.
“We’ve become not just educators,” Loiacono said. “Especially up here in the North Country [the school systems have] become everything.”
“If [the state is] not going to supply the mental health our kids need, it’s going to be left to the schools.”
Board member Evelyn Flynn of Dalton agreed with the need. However, she questioned the proposal’s viability. She wondered if voters would support a budget increase in light of economic challenges.
“How are [we] going to sell this to the community?” she asked. “The dollar is getting stretched from every end now, with inflation and everything, and now [we’re] going to have to increase taxes to do this.”
Loiacono responded that voter education was needed, to ensure that residents of the five-town school district understood the proposal, and the reasons behind it.
“We need to explain to the taxpayers that the ‘school system that we have to pay for’ is not the same school system that they went to,” he said. “There’s a big difference between what’s happening in the schools now compared to 20, 30, 40 years ago when our taxpayers went to school.”
Board member Herb Randall of Lancaster said it was important for the public to understand that mental health services had a direct impact on academic performance.
“If we can stabilize those kids so we can teach them, the academic performance will improve,” Randall said.
FIRST BLUSH
The draft budget presented on Thursday was a “first blush,” Anastasia said.
It provided the school board with a basic understanding of this year’s budget landscape.
Major cost drivers include a $1.27 million increase in salary and benefit increases, due in part to a $459,000 increase in health insurance, and $525,000 in special education costs.
The school district has proposed using more than $1.4 million in federal aid, with no taxpayer impact, to cover various costs, such as the purchase of replacement Chromebooks ($596,200), construction of single use restrooms at WMRHS ($350,000) and playground construction at Lancaster and Whitefield Elementary ($200,000).
Two-hundred and twenty-two thousand of that spending was included in the “first blush” draft budget, with the remainder under consideration.
A proposed $171,000 funding increase for the pre-K program will be added to the budget on the advice of the School Board. It would be funded through $100,000 in federal COVID aid and $71,000 in taxpayer funds.
For video of the school board meeting, including the draft budget presentation, visit www.sau36.org/page/school-board
