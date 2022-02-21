WHITEFIELD — Two candidates — incumbent, Tara Giles, and challenger, Bradley Cross — are running for the 3-year Whitefield seat on the White Mountains Regional School Board.
Giles, 46, is the editor of the Coos County Democrat. She is a White Mountains Regional alum and former coach (track, cross country) and her two children graduated from WMRHS (in 2017 and 2018). She was appointed to the school board in August. She has lived in Whitefield since 2005.
Cross, 52, is a married father of two and works part-time as a sales associate at The Village Gun Store. He is a 30-year U.S. Army Military Police Corps veteran, who rose to the rank of Command Sergeant Major for both the Army Corrections Command and the Army Criminal Investigations Command. He has served on many military boards and committees spanning over two decades. He has been a permanent resident of Whitefield for over three years.
1) Why are you running for election/re-election to the school board?
Giles: I was raised in Lancaster, raised my two children here, and watched the District evolve through many lenses, (student, student-athlete, parent, coach, employee and reporter) over the course of several decades. I’m running because I have a long, positive history with our District and know I have the ability to listen to my neighbors without bias.
As a current Board member, I am approachable, open minded, and genuinely care about people and will always value any concerns big or small from all residents, staff and students. I will continue to support the free exchange of ideas from our community to the Board.
Cross: Growing up in the North Country, I took it for granted that you serve your community. I spent all of my adult life as a leader in the military serving our Nation. When I was a Soldier, I always imagined coming home and tending to my own affairs. Since returning to the north country a few years ago, I realized that if you have leadership experience then you owe it to the community you came from to share your talents and experience and continue to serve at home.
2) Do you support Carroll’s proposed withdrawal from the White Mountains Regional School District, why or why not?
Giles: The withdrawal of Carroll would impact the tax rate of surrounding towns significantly. I’m confident through communication with Twin Mountain residents and officials we can find a solution.
Cross: What people from Carroll tell me is they feel their concerns were not addressed appropriately. The people of Carroll have a legitimate grievance regarding their tax burden. They deserve a better answer than they are getting now. I think we need to take a look at what a more reasonable per-student costs should look like for the average Carroll resident. We need to respect the fact that we need each other if our school system is going to remain viable.
3) What is your position on COVID mitigation in schools? Do you feel continued mask requirements are necessary, and would you support a vaccine mandate? And would your opinion change in the event of a new variant, a surge in case numbers, or another significant development?
Giles: As for COVID, we need to be nimble and ready to adjust our precautions up or down as cases rise or fall, and as we learn more about what works and what doesn’t.
Cross: There is no reason children should be wearing masks at this point. This stopped being a policy issue once vaccines became available, people achieved natural immunity and became obvious that COVID is endemic. Want to wear a mask? Then wear a mask. I do not support a vaccine mandate. People should make medical decisions in consultation with their family doctor. I think we got the policy wrong, and our kids have suffered emotionally, physically, and cognitively as a result. Since the start of COVID, one child in New Hampshire has died from COVID and yet we imposed restrictions upon them entirely out of proportion to the risks.
4) Where do you stand on the school district’s transgender policy, and why?
Giles: I support the transgender policy because we are an inclusive community that welcomes all people regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. It also complies with the state Law Against Discrimination, RSA 354-A. Furthermore, all students who would feel more comfortable have access to private restrooms.
Cross: You hire local leaders to make policy in line with the values of the community bounded by statute. Instead, we adopted the New Hampshire School Board Association’s policy from whole cloth. I am concerned that young girls’ right to privacy is not adequately protected and students’ freedom of conscience could be infringed upon under the current policy. Students suffering from gender dysphoria should be accommodated in accordance with their parents’ wishes documented by a 504 or IEP (individualized education plan), but the privacy of young girls is non-negotiable. Courtesy and kindness are important, but compelled speech is unacceptable. The policy needs a re-write and our procedures need a re-look.
5) Much has been made of New Hampshire’s divisive concepts law. How should schools handle subjects such as race, creed, gender, and sexual orientation? Do you feel the divisive concepts law is necessary, and why/why not
Giles: I feel the “divisive/banned concepts” law is unnecessary and unconstitutional. If the goal is to prevent discrimination based on such classifications as race, creed, gender identity or sexual orientation, there is already a law that prohibits discrimination on the state level (RSA 354-A). The “divisive/banned concepts” law is vaguely worded, which gives little to no guidance on what is permissible to teach, especially as it relates to history. It has a chilling effect on teaching and is, in and of itself, divisive and unnecessary. Curriculum and lesson planning should be handled at the local level without interference from the legislative body. Leave the teaching to the teachers, with encouragement and guidance from parents who want to help their children learn.
Cross: I understand from conversations that I have had with some members of the faculty and staff that students have a real hunger for actual history, English, real civics, and STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics). We need to prioritize the fundamentals of traditional education, as well as what Thomas Jefferson called “The Progress of the Useful Arts”, which is to say Career and Technical Education in the modern context. I’m concerned there may be those who see our education system as a means to promote social justice agendas while de-emphasizing core skills. Discussions of morality, sex, and identity are family matters for parents and guardians to discuss with their kids in the manner they see fit.
6) How should the school district improve student performance? And how would you manage school spending to accomplish that?
Giles: SAU 36 has a lot to be proud of, including reaching out and including local businesses and community partners for feedback on ways to improve how education works in our district. Over the years, the district schools have received several awards, including in 2016 when the Lancaster Elementary School won the NH Excellence in Education Award for K-8. White Mountains Regional High School received the same award that year, in the high school category. The Whitefield Elementary School was also a recipient of the same award in 2005.
In 2019, students from the WMRHS Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts programs traveled to Washington DC to compete in the 2019 National Pro Start Invitational in the categories of Culinary Arts and Restaurant Management and Design after winning the state title in both categories back in March of that year. The culinary team placed eighth out of 46 states competing. The highest that any team from New Hampshire has ever placed.
In 2014, our FFA students took first place at the NH State FFA Convention. In 2016, the Nursery/Landscape team took first place in the FFA Nursery/Landscape Event. There have also been multiple state championship wins in athletics. We need to keep this momentum going, and revive that drive post COVID. I will ensure that voter’s hard earned tax dollars are being used to create hard working, responsible adults.
Cross: A wise man once told me “Don’t talk to me about your priorities, show me where you put your money and your people, and I’ll tell you what our priorities actually are.” It is obvious from the observations and conversations that I have had that the teachers at the White Mountain Regional School are talented and that they work very, very hard. We need to make sure we are aligning that talent for maximum effect. We need to get our curriculum right, we need to ensure our spending reflects an effort to recruit and retain the best educators we can afford, and we need to make working in our district attractive to the most talented and motivated.
7) What’s the most important issue that you feel isn’t being talked about?
Giles: As a community, we look to continue to support ways to be innovative and break the mold, while giving teachers resources they need to feel supported. All school districts throughout the world are facing challenges due to “the new normal” post-COVID era. That includes learning loss and mental health challenges. Other challenges include social media, and other changes in the world that we did not face as kids.
There has been a significant decline over the past several years, in participation in extra-curricular activities including athletics. I would love to promote school-sponsored feeder programs that would pique student’s interest so they would be eager to continue in high school.
Cross: Our kids are not competing with other kids in New Hampshire. They are competing with kids all over the nation and the world. I worry that the more our schools try to do, the less they do well. I want to make sure we are focusing on the education our kids will need to compete globally, the skills they need to prosper locally, and they are held to a high level of academic rigor as we put COVID behind us.
