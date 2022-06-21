WMRSD Hires Dean Of Students To Help Address Pandemic Setbacks

WHITEFIELD — North Country schools have reported an uptick in behavioral and mental health problems since New Hampshire returned to in-person learning.
That includes White Mountains Regional High School, which reshuffled its administration to better address those issues.
Last week Michael Smith was introduced as the Dean of Students, a newly created position to deal with students’ conduct, attitude and well-being.
He will work under co-principals Patsy Ainsworth and Mike Curtis, who said Smith possessed the right background and temperament for the Dean of Students role.
“I think that his approach, focus, and experience will [help] our younger adults transition back to some normalcy, and socially acceptable behaviors, from before COVID,” Ainsworth said.
Added Curtis, “With his demeanor, his personality, I think he’s going to be a very good liaison to the parents and the children. He’s going to be that person that kids can check in [with] or use as a resource. Some people think a dean is just going to suspend kids or yell at kids. That’s not the way [Smith will] approach it. His experience is being proactive, not reactive.”
KIDS ARE KIDS
Smith, 54, began his 25-year education career in Illinois where he worked as a public school teacher in Chicago and an assistant principal and principal at Beupre Elementary School in Aurora.
In those roles, he helped wayward students get back on track.
He relocated to the North Country last year to teach English as a second language at WMRHS, but remained involved in student conduct.
He obtained his New Hampshire principal’s license and assisted with the district’s Title IX bullying and harassment investigations.
“He’s already helped so much this year,” said Superintendent Marion Anastasia. “I had the pleasure of being with him [when he was] working with teachers and parents. He does a thorough job, professional, with just the toughest kids.”
Speaking to the school board last week, Smith said he dealt with unique problems in the Chicago area, such as higher rates of weapons and gang violence.
While circumstances are different in the North Country, he said, the underlying issues were the same.
“Kids are kids, and there are commonalities across all of them. I feel that once they have a personal connection with somebody, it can make a huge difference,” he said.
A CRAZY JOURNEY
Smith arrived in the White Mountains Regional School District after a three-year hiatus from education.
During that time he and his family spent time in Texas, and then a year in his wife’s native Poland
“We moved to Europe for the lockdown, we moved to Poland,” he said. “But my kids were not doing well [learning] online. So I said ‘We’ve got to go back to the United States.’”
That meant finding a new job and a new home.
He decided to return to education, which was his passion, and he and his family relocated to New Hampshire, where he had briefly lived in the early 1990s.
“I asked ‘What am I going to do? What is the most fun job that I ever had?’ And I said ESL. And then I asked ‘Where is the best place to live?’ I was thinking Alaska, Hawaii. Then I said, ‘No, the best is New Hampshire.’ And I said if I’m going to live in New Hampshire, it has to be north of the notches,” he recalled.
He searched for jobs, found an ESL position in the White Mountains Regional School District, interviewed from Poland, and the rest is history.
He moved into the district with his wife and two school-aged children on Aug. 31.
“Life’s a crazy journey,” he said.
When WMRHS moved to a co-principal model this spring and a Dean of Students position was created, Smith decided it would be a good use of his skill-set.
“I looked at the [Dean of Students’] responsibilities. And when I was principal of a school, that was one part of the job,” he said.
In Illinois, he recalled, he stepped into a difficult situation and had a positive impact, “I was able to come into a school where I was maybe the fourth principal in four years. There was a lot of disarray. I was able to come in and implement strategies and just stick with that and see the turnaround. It happens rather quickly.”
He’s hoping he can make the same difference here.
Speaking to the school board last week, he said, “I have a daughter that goes to school here [at the high school] and I have a son that’s going to be here in a couple of years. And I said, you know what, I have a vested interest. Coming up here to the North Country and getting plugged into the community [I asked] what can I offer? And this is an area I could actually help. So I just appreciate the opportunity.”
