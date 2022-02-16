WMRSD May Ease Mask Rules At Elementary Schools

The White Mountains Regional School District is poised to ease masking restrictions for its youngest student.
A subcommittee on Wednesday recommended that Lancaster and Whitefield Elementary adopt the same three-tier, color-coded masking system used at the high school.
Under that system, masks are required during periods of high COVID-19 transmission, defined as more than 100 cases per 100,000 in Coos County (or 9 or more cases in WMRSD communities). They are optional otherwise.
The school board will consider the recommendation at its next meeting on Feb. 24.
Up to now, Lancaster and Whitefield Elementary required universal masking for PreK-8 students and staff regardless of transmission levels or case counts.
They did so because the youngest students (ages 11 and under) were not eligible for vaccination when the 2021-2022 school year began.
However, with vaccinations available to ages 5-11 since October, the subcommittee agreed to recommend more flexible mask guidelines for the elementary schools.
“I certainly, wholeheartedly support us going to the school board and asking that we mask and mitigate according to community transmission. So deescalate when cases come down, escalate when they go up,” said Lisa Miller, the Whitefield Elementary School nurse and district COVID coordinator.
The subcommittee meeting was triggered by a student petition received on Jan. 28. It was signed by 54 high school students and called for optional masking rules.
Subcommittee members sympathized with the student concerns. However, after an 80-minute discussion, they decided against a completely mask-optional policy.
Miller said all of the leading public health organizations — the American Academy of Pediatrics, the New Hampshire School Nurse Association, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, and the state Department of Health and Human Services — all continue to recommend masks indoors.
“I think it’s important to listen to how our students are feeling, how our staff are feeling. I get that,” she said. “But I feel like we need to make a decision. based on science and evidence, and not that we’re tired of masking. And I know we’re really tired of it.”
The subcommittee — which was essentially the same committee that set mask policies for the school district in August — did not take the matter lightly.
Many spoke of the hardships that staff and students have experienced under the current mask rules.
School Board member Kristen Van Bergen Buteau, who works as the director of the North Country Public Health Network, remains a staunch advocate for mask requirements under the current COVID conditions.
She pointed to various issues, such as low vaccination rates among children statewide (up to 25% for ages 5-11 and up to 40% for ages 12-17) and COVID impacts on hospital bed availability across New Hampshire.
However, she expressed serious concern with the effect of masking on student well-being, such as those outlined in the student petition.
“I’m really, really, really worried about what we’re seeing happening with mental health,” she said. “I’m not feeling good about the perspective that our student offered. And what I’m hearing from other students. And what I’m hearing from staff. And what I’m seeing in my own home, in terms of how heavy this is for our kid and our staff.”
To address those concerns, the subcommittee expressed interest in holding another meeting with some of the school district’s behavioral and mental health team (such as guidance counselors, school psychologists, and social workers) at a later date.
