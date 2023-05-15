WMRSD Moves Ahead With Modified Preschool Plan
WHITEFIELD — The White Mountains Regional School District will move forward with plans next year for part-time preschool.

Four-year-olds will have full-day preschool on Mondays and Tuesdays, and three-year-olds will have half-day preschool on Thursdays and Fridays.

