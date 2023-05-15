WMRSD Moves Ahead With Modified Preschool Plan

WHITEFIELD — The White Mountains Regional School District will move forward with plans next year for part-time preschool.
Four-year-olds will have full-day preschool on Mondays and Tuesdays, and three-year-olds will have half-day preschool on Thursdays and Fridays.
Superintendent Marion Anastasia told the school board last week the compromise was necessary in response to budget constraints.
WMRSD scuttled plans for full-time, five-day preschool for three- and four-year-olds after the proposed budget was defeated in March, and the school district was forced to slash $750,000 in projected spending.
Anastasia said part-time preschool was not ideal, and WMRSD intends to push for a return to full-time age 3/4 Pre-K the following year.
“That’s our goal,” she said.
WMRSD originally proposed that both age groups attend Pre-K four days a week, Tuesday to Friday, three-year-olds in the morning and four-year-olds in the afternoon.
However, staff said programming special education for both age groups in a single day would be “unmanageable.”
That prompted the working group — preschool teachers, elementary principals, related service providers, the student services director and Anastasia — to go back to the drawing board.
Under the revised proposal, the age groups will attend Pre-K on separate days, with a full day (Wednesday) set aside for case management.
Doing so will allow staff time to evaluate and adjust special education plans for individual students, including those from outside the school system.
Noted school board member Kristen Van Bergen Buteau, “A really important thing to say out loud, so that it is clear, is that our preschool teachers are not only case managing the students that are in our preschool programs, they’re case managing students from our five towns who are age eligible but maybe in other preschool programs as well. So when we think about the workload that they’re working under, it’s not just for the enrollment in our Medicaid programs.”
The preschool matter relates to a bigger issue.
New Hampshire provides the lowest amount of state funding for public education in the country, downshifting the burden onto local taxpayers.
For the second straight meeting, Van Bergen Buteau called on Concord lawmakers to fully fund education and invest in statewide Pre-K in the best interest of New Hampshire’s children.
Anastasia said she would consult other North Country superintendents about supporting education funding reform during the next legislative session.
GRADE 7/8 RELOCATION
A proposed school reorganization is on hold.
At the recommendation of the Grades 7/8 Advisory Committee, grades 7/8 will not be relocated to the high school in 2024-25.
After six months of study, the 18-person committee determined the plan was not feasible under the proposed timeline due to cost, enrollment and capacity issues.
In its report, the committee wrote, “Our research indicates that a transition in [2024-25’ would not result in cost savings and would require additional staff, which may negatively impact the academic offerings for high school students. Our findings also suggest that we would need additional classroom space to appropriately accommodate the number of students projected to be enrolled in [2024-25].”
The committee also considered family, staff and student survey results when making its recommendation.
In particular family surveys indicated concerns with safety and the age/maturity differences between middle- and high school students.
“Some of the parents weren’t exactly thrilled with the idea,” said committee member James Akerman of Jefferson.
The committee will reconvene in the fall to determine if the enrollment projections support the grade 7/8 relocation plan in 2025-26 or 2026-27.
As part of that work, the committee will look at housing development in the five WMRSD communities (Carroll, Dalton, Jefferson, Lancaster and Whitefield) as well as enrollment studies for Vermont choice towns that tuition students into WMRSD.
VANDALISM ISSUE
Six students have been disciplined for tipping over a vending machine and absconding with Snapple drinks.
Those students were identified and “held accountable,” but school board members last week wanted to know if the machine could be secured to prevent further incidents.
“Apparently it’s a recurring [issue],” board member Herb Randall said.
However, a solution was not readily apparent.
“We can’t drill into those machines without permission from the vendor because we technically don’t own them,” said school administrator Rob Scott, adding that the vendor has been contacted “to see if they have a machine that can be anchored to the wall.”
WES ROOF
The School Board approved a contract of up to $331,090 for CentiMark Corp. to complete the final Whitefield Elementary School roofing project.
Funds will come from the building and grounds capital reserve trust fund.
The school board waived the competitive bidding process for the project, because CentiMark had already replaced the rest of the WES roof.
Hiring the company for the remaining work would align all WES roof warranties, said administrator Rob Scott.
He added that CentiMark was judged the best fit.
“The only other company we would probably put this out to bid [to] that has the capability, their roofs leaked when they did the sublet work for HVAC. They weren’t impressive,” Scott said.
The building and grounds capital reserve fund will have approximately $300,000 remaining once project funds are expended.
