CARROLL — Incumbent James Murphy will face challenger Ben Jellison in the race for Carroll’s seat on the White Mountains Regional School Board.
They will compete for a three-year term, with the election taking place March 14.
Murphy has served on the school board since 2018 and has lived in Carroll for seven years.
He earned a bachelor of science degree from Worcester State College, taught five years at Shrewsbury High School, worked over 25 years as an engineer for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, and served 15 years on the Hubbardston (Mass.) Board of Health.
He retired to Carroll seven years ago and volunteered to fill a school board vacancy five years ago because, he said, “I thought I had a background and experience that would be a plus for a school board.”
Jellison is a lifetime Carroll resident who attended the CD McIntyre School and graduated from White Mountains Regional High School (Class of 1995).
He earned an undergraduate degree from Franklin Pierce University (majors in mathematics and secondary education, minor in computer science) and graduate degrees from Plymouth State University (Masters of Education, Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies in Educational Leadership).
He is the current Director of Technology and a former teacher and Dean of Students at Lisbon Regional School. He has been at LRS since 1999, with the exception of a three-year stint as Principal at Profile School.
He has been Carroll’s Town Moderator for 10 years and is a past moderator for the White Mountains Regional School District. He has two children enrolled at Whitefield Elementary School.
The following are their views on key issues.
Do you support Carroll’s withdrawal from the White Mountains Regional School District?
JELLISON: I do support Carroll’s withdrawal from the White Mountains Regional School District. If the town of Carroll’s repeated requests to amend the apportionment formula had not been dismissed by the board, I would feel differently. I believe if any other town in the district were in the position Carroll is in they would be doing the same thing.
MURPHY: I do not support the withdrawal from SAU36. It is a cooperative school district where all 5 towns depend on one another to deliver the high quality services that our residents have come to expect for their children. Also, this withdrawal action is premature. We have seen no alternate plan or list of expenses that will be incurred by the town of Carroll, should it succeed in going out on its own. I feel that the Town has simply been pushing the withdrawal issue, without discussing solutions.
If Carroll remains in the district, do you support a change in the apportionment formula?
JELLISON: I have supported changing the apportionment formula for years. The formula was devised almost 60 years ago in a different socioeconomic time. It is by far more fair for towns in the cooperative to pay their share per pupil. Common sense tells us the more you use something, the more you should pay for it.
MURPHY: I would support either of the 2 proposed changes that the Board previously offered the town; which were both rejected.
Not including withdrawal, what would be your top priority or priorities if elected?
JELLISON: I believe that the school district’s budget needs to be addressed. In a time when taxpayers are struggling with inflation and the district is facing declining state aid, the administration and the board should be looking at ways to hold the line on the budget, not adding new positions or filling capital reserve funds with surplus. I believe it is imperative that students at the two elementary schools are receiving aligned curriculum and instruction so that when they arrive at WMRHS they are on equal footing. The board should be supporting staff and administration to make sure it does.
MURPHY: I would continue to support the proposed high school renovation project including the expansion of the Culinary Department and public dining room, and expansion of technical trades: carpentry, electrical and welding.
How would you balance taxpayer interests with staff and student needs?
JELLISON: Trust and transparency goes a long way towards this. Students should be the school board’s highest priority. Ensuring that students have a safe and educationally appropriate environment to learn in should be the basis for all decisions. The “we want this” versus “we need this” question needs to be asked before fiscal decisions are made. There is a fine line between these thoughts; education is changing and the board needs to be supportive, but it needs to be done with long-term goals that the students and community understand. As someone who is in education, I believe I can align the interests of all vested parties.
MURPHY: I would continue to make myself available to provide clear and accurate information which should allow taxpayers to make educated decisions when it is time to vote.
Is there a subject you feel should be getting more attention from the school board?
JELLISON: I believe the most important topic the board should be concerned with currently is the budget they presented to the taxpayers. I’m not sure about the amount of time they spent on it, nor their familiarity with it, but I do believe the budget that was presented to the Deliberative Session in February was not in the best interest of the district taxpayers.
MURPHY: It is my belief that the School Board is highly qualified, motivated and dedicated to providing stimulating opportunities for all students; and strives to address the individual needs of each student, whether entering the workforce or continued education.
The Board stays current on all issues as they present themselves.
Why should voters choose you on election day?
JELLISON: I make fair and thoughtful decisions based on the information I am presented with. Having two children enrolled in the district would allow me, as well as other board members wit students in the district, the opportunity to see what type of education the board is supporting. I am a believer in the public education system and thus communities must pay their fair portion of that system. The board in return has the obligation to be fiscally responsible with the funds they are given to support.
MURPHY: I am committed to Education rather than the politics of particular interest groups.
