WMRSD Offers Carroll Apportionment Review

Will they get back together?
That was the question in Carroll the day after Valentine’s Day.
The Carroll Withdrawal Committee on Tuesday appeared ready to end the town’s almost 60-year relationship with the White Mountains Regional School District.
However, School Board Member Jim Murphy delivered a message from Superintendent Marion Anastasia, which asked the town for another chance.
Anastasia proposed a district-wide workgroup to re-evaluate the apportionment formula, which is the cause of Carroll’s complaints. It would include selectmen and school board members from all five WMRSD communities (Carroll, Dalton, Jefferson, Lancaster and Whitefield).
Members of the Carroll Withdrawal Committee appeared willing to participate in the workgroup, but vowed to continue withdrawal efforts to maintain their bargaining position.
Those efforts will continue with a warrant article to authorize withdrawal at town meeting on March 8.
“If we were to stop right now, we would lose what leverage we have,” said CWC Member Ben Jellison.
Murphy suggested the workgroup could be a parallel track to withdrawal, at no risk to Carroll.
“I think you can pursue both at the same time,” he said.
Carroll seeks to withdraw from WMRSD because of the apportionment formula, which charges the town $60,000 per pupil.
The town formed the Carroll Withdrawal Committee in 2020 and proposed a new apportionment formula to the school board in January 2021. The proposed formula was not considered because it arrived too late in the budget process.
Meanwhile, Carroll Town Meeting voted to initiate withdrawal in March 2021. That triggered a multi-step process outlined under state law.
The process began with the formation of a WMRSD study committee, whose recommendation against withdrawal was accepted by the school board.
Carroll appealed that decision to the state Board of Education, who found in favor of the town and ordered a ballot vote. That ruling survived a school district challenge.
Most expect the ballot vote will fail the district. But as long as the warrant article is approved by Carroll voters, the town can pursue next steps at the state level. There is a belief the matter will end up in the courts.
“This is the most traction we’ve been able to get to try and drive that change,” Jellison said. “We do not want to withdraw our kids from the White Mountains Regional School District. From the get-go, that has not been why this [Carroll Withdrawal Committee] was formed. This committee was formed to try to get some equality in the way the district was funded. But if the school board won’t play ball with us we don’t have a choice, we have to keep pushing in the other direction.”
There was a general feeling among the Carroll Withdrawal Committee, and sympathetic members of the public, that the school district had dismissed withdrawal efforts up to now, because they amounted to nothing.
“I think they’ve never had to worry about it before,” said resident, Rena Vecchio. “We never had recourse. We never had Board of Education support before. So I think there’s probably a little bit of shock that we’re actually at this point.”
The offer of a workgroup represents a notable shift in the school district’s response. It follows concerns, expressed by multiple school board members, that a successful Carroll withdrawal would spell the end of the school district.
The workgroup would likely examine the claims made by both sides. On the one hand, Carroll accounts for 6 percent of students and 26 percent of taxpayer contribution to the school district, and on the other hand, homeowners in all five WMRSD towns pay roughly the same tax bills for the same valued properties.
Murphy offered assurance the workgroup was a good-faith proposal to address the apportionment formula and not a delay tactic.
Select Board Member Rob Gauthier, who sits on the withdrawal committee, hoped that was the case.
Said Gauthier, “[If] all of a sudden we withdraw [and] the SAU disbands in two years, then I blame the existing school board for that. Because they’ve done nothing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.