WMRSD Presents Budget That Continues State-To-Local Cost Shift

WHITEFIELD — The White Mountain Regional School District on Wednesday presented a $25 million budget proposal for the 2023-24 academic year.
It represents the state’s continued efforts to downshift education costs onto local property owners, according to WMRSD officials.
The amount to be raised by taxpayers would be $14.8 million, an 27 percent increase over last year, due in large part to a $1.9 million drop in state funding.
“Only 34 percent of revenue is from state and federal money, the rest is all on our shoulders and that’s tough,” said School Board member Evelyn Flynn of Dalton. “Everyone has to get on the phone and tell Concord we don’t want it this way.”
Cost drivers for the proposed budget include $1.14 million more for salaries, benefits and transportation and $316,326 more for special education services.
The proposed budget would also invest an additional $253,000 to improve the White Mountains Regional School District’s special education/mental health supports and maintain a full-time Pre-Kindergarten program. That quarter-million dollar investment would address a pressing need. WMRSD has seen a steady increase in students with social-emotional issues and the trend has accelerated during the pandemic.
“Our nation is facing a national mental health crisis for school-age children. It’s reached a critical point nationwide and locally,” said School Board member Kristen Van Bergen Buteau of Lancaster. “Many of the children in our district are struggling right now with mental health challenges that have impacted their ability to fully access their learning, and COVID has intensified those challenges”
“So [in the proposed budget] we’re prioritizing very critical components of support for mental health, that include social-emotional and behavioral supports.”
The proposed budget will advance to the WMRSD deliberative session on Feb. 8.
Lancaster resident Rob Christie, one of fewer than 20 people to attend Wednesday’s budget hearing, raised concerns of the tax impacts of the proposed $25 million budget.
It would increase the local education tax rate by $4.48 per $1,000 of valuation in Lancaster, $3.06 in Whitefield, $1.94 in Dalton and $1.73 in Carroll. Jefferson would see a 25-cent decrease.
“I’m sure you’ve worked hard to make a budget that you think is reasonable and not excessive, because you’re all taxpayers too,” Christie said to the seven-member school board. “On the other hand, I live on social security, and going up $500 per $100,000 [of valuation] is a big slug for someone like me.”
He asked how the school district would reduce proposed spending by five percent ($1,3 million) if the proposed budget failed and the $23.7 million default budget was imposed.
Superintendent Marion Anastasia said positions would have to be axed.
“Unfortunately the cuts would have to come from staff,” Anastasia said.
In addition, the $253,000 proposal to improve mental health and special education support would have to be trashed because new positions cannot be funded through a default budget.
Beyond that, School Board Chair Bob Loiacono said high school bus service might be jeopardized.
“If the default budget [is imposed], one of the things we may have to consider cutting is transportation for high school students to and from school,” he said. “I’m not saying that’s what we will do, but it’s one way to cut a million dollars from the budget.”
Those in attendance also pressed the school board on its plans for surplus funds.
Warrant articles would place $720,000 in surplus funds into a series of capital reserve accounts, should surplus funds be available.
The first $500,000 would be earmarked for the Building and Grounds Maintenance Capital Reserve Fund.
“$500,000 in buildings and maintenance seems a little extreme with the increase in the budget,” said Jason Call of Jefferson.
School officials clarified that the buildings and maintenance surplus fund request was higher this year because Whitefield Elementary and White Mountains Regional High School are “in dire need of roof work.”
Loiacono, the School Board Chair, concluded the budget hearing with a nod to taxpayer concerns.
“Every one of us up here is a taxpayer. We’re homeowners,” he said, gesturing the school board members. “And nobody likes to see the tax bill when it comes and it’s increased. But we’re doing the best that we can.”
