WMRSD Presents Budget That Continues State-To-Local Cost Shift
White Mountains Regional School District SAU 36

WHITEFIELD — The White Mountain Regional School District on Wednesday presented a $25 million budget proposal for the 2023-24 academic year.

It represents the state’s continued efforts to downshift education costs onto local property owners, according to WMRSD officials.

