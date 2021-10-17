WMRSD Presents Plan For Half-Million In State Aid

WHITEFIELD — The White Mountains Regional School District must decide how to spend $547,191 in extra state aid.
At a public hearing on Thursday, WMRSD officials recommended the funds be handed to the school district for two purposes: Various capital improvement projects and the purchase of a plow truck.
Doing so, they said, would remove those spending items from future school budgets.
The other option would be to use some, or all, of the funds for tax relief this year.
The funds represent corrections to school aid, addressing COVID undercounts of total student populations and free and reduced lunch recipients.
Voters will decide the matter at a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
Making their pitch on Thursday, WMRSD officials called for the additional money to be placed in capital reserve funds: $50,000 in a Plow Truck Capital Reserve Fund (current balance $0) and $497,190 in a Buildings & Grounds Expendable Trust Fund (current balance $836,439).
Building & Grounds ETF money would go towards more than $1.7 million in proposed capital improvement projects.
That include replacement of 27-year-old boilers at Lancaster Elementary School (appx. $395,000), replacement of the high school gym HVAC system (appx. $675,000), replacement of a high school rooftop HVAC unit (appx. $118,000), renovations to high school bathrooms (appx. $454,000), improvements to the Whitefield Elementary School hot water system (appx. $60,000), resolution of WES gym water issues (cost TBD) and replacement of the WES/LES playgrounds (cost TBD).
According to WMRSD officials, all of those projects are considered high priority and, in most cases, past due.
If voters approve giving all of the money to the school district, it would increase taxes by 27 cents per $1,000 in Carroll, 21 cents in Dalton, 17 cents in Jefferson, and would reduce the tax rate by 43 cents per $1,000 in Lancaster and 5 cents in Whitefield.
If voters return all the funds to the taxpayers, for use as tax relief, it would decrease property tax bills by $1.14 per $1,000 in Lancaster, 62 cents in Whitefield, 49 cents in Dalton, and 34 cents in Jefferson. The tax rate in Carroll, which does not receive state adequacy aid, would remain unchanged.
Voters can also split the difference.
If they only approve the plow truck appropriation, the tax rate would increase 3 cents per $1,000 in Carroll and would decrease $1.07 in Lancaster, 57 cents in Whitefield, 42 cents in Dalton, and 30 cents in Jefferson.
If only the buildings and grounds appropriation is approved, the tax rate would go up 24 cents per $1,000 in Carroll, 15 cents in Dalton and 13 cents in Jefferson and would drop 50 cents per $1,000 n Lancaster and 10 cents in Whitefield.
Voters must decide on the matter before the Department of Revenue Administration sets tax rates later this fall.
COVID UPDATE
The White Mountains Regional School District is in the middle of a COVID spike.
Community transmission rates in Coos County and within the school district towns (Carroll, Dalton, Jefferson, Lancaster and Whitefield) remain high and there were 21 active cases reported within WMRSD schools as of Thursday.
That included 14 at Lancaster Elementary, five at the high school, one at Whitefield Elementary and one in the central administration office.
To date, the district has reported 59 COVID cases since schools re-opened in August.
It has taken a toll on the WMRSD nursing staff, said the district’s COVID coordinator Lisa Miller.
“This is more COVID than we have ever seen in our local area and in our schools, and we’re really tired. It’s been a lot of work,” she said. “The school nursing offices have become quasi-health departments. Most days are consumed with rapid antigen testing, state reporting of cases, CDC reporting of test results, contact tracing, and providing guidance and support to family and staff members.”
According to Miller, WMRSD has performed over 400 COVID tests since the start of the school year.
“We have been incredibly busy with a pace that is not sustainable for very long,” she said. “Our regular school nursing duties have certainly taken a backseat to the COVID response.”
“We are concerned with the high numbers,” she said, noting that the combination of the highly-contagious Delta variant and the region’s low vaccination rate (or, in the case of children 10 and under, no vaccination rate) was “a recipe for high levels of transmission.”
She said the majority of high school cases were in unvaccinated individuals.
In order to better inform the public, and reduce the number of COVID case notifications, Miller said a COVID dashboard has been added to the school district website at sau36.org. The link is on the upper left.
On a hopeful note, she said, the Food and Drug Administration may soon grant emergency use authorization to vaccinated children under 12.
“The hope is that the [emergency use authorization] for immunization for ages 5 to 11 may come at the end of the month,” she said.
SICK LEAVE
The School Board on Thursday agreed to resume and continue COVID sick leave provisions that expired Sept. 30, 2021.
Under the provisions, staff days missed for COVID-related reasons will not affect accrued sick days.
