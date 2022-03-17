WMRSD Proposed Five-Town Subcommittee To Reconsider Apportionment Formula

The White Mountains Regional School District wants to re-examine the 59-year-old apportionment formula, which dictates each town’s share of WMRSD expenses.
Superintendent Marion Anastasia and school board chair Robert Loiacono proposed the creation of an apportionment subcommittee in a letter to the Carroll, Dalton, Jefferson, Lancaster and Whitefield Select Boards dated March 11.
The subcommittee would address concerns raised by Carroll, which feels the apportionment formula is unfair.
Carroll has initiated withdrawal proceedings over the matter but has expressed willingness to participate in the subcommittee as a parallel track.
The subcommittee would be comprised of a Select Board member from each town (or a number that does not constitute a quorum), one WMRSD school board member (or a number that doesn’t constitute a quorum), and ad hoc members including the superintendent and business manager.
“The Town of Carroll has requested that we discuss/explore the apportionment formula that was established in 1963. Given that this issue would have an impact on all the towns, the Board felt it would be appropriate to open this discussion with the towns’ leaders,” the letter states.
In the letter, Anastasia and Loiacono recommended a meeting to discuss the creation of a subcommittee and a brief history of the apportionment formula (and related studies) at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 21 at the high school.
“From there, we can decide if we would like to continue forward,” the letter states.
The meeting date and committee plans are pending select board responses.
The Carroll Select Board discussed the matter on March 15 and has already sent a reply to WMRSD accepting the offer.
Carroll Town Meeting voted to initiate withdrawal in March 2021, triggering a multi-step process outlined under state law.
The process began with the formation of a WMRSD study committee, whose recommendation against withdrawal was accepted by the school board.
Carroll appealed that decision to the state Board of Education, who found in favor of the town and ordered a ballot vote. That ruling survived a school district challenge.
Earlier this month Carroll’s withdrawal proposal failed a district-wide vote on March 8, 413-1,306, but passed in Carroll by a three-to-one margin (197-67) allowing the town to pursue the next steps at the state level.
Carroll added money to its legal budget last year in anticipation of a contested withdrawal process. There is a belief the matter will end up in the courts.
