WMRSD Receives COVID Update

WHITEFIELD — COVID-19 continues to impact local schools.
That was the message delivered to the White Mountains Regional School Board at their meeting on Thursday.
Lisa Miller, the school district’s COVID coordinator, reported 21 active cases across WMRSD schools.
That includes 12 cases at Lancaster Elementary School, six at White Mountains Regional High School, and three at Whitefield Elementary School.
According to Miller, “Health offices are still buzzing with testing, contact tracing, state reporting, and providing guidance to families and staff.”
WMRSD schools have been receiving free COVID testing kits from the state operations center, but the number of free kits was reduced to 80 per month, due to supply shortages.
The school district requires significantly more kits and will explore using federal COVID relief funds to purchase additional kits.
According to Miller, “Testing has been a relief to families who have been burdened with seeking out testing to rule out COVID when their kids exhibit minor signs and symptoms. It has also played an important role in keeping staff in the buildings when they have minor symptoms.”
An advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration recently recommended that emergency use authorization be granted to use the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, and the FDA and Centers for Disease Control are expected to weight in on the recommendation within the week.
In anticipation of FDA approval, Miller will meet with area public health officials to discuss the possibility of a vaccine clinic for children 5 to 11.
According to Miller, it would likely be a drive-through clinic held on a Saturday. She said vaccination would not be mandatory, and children would not be vaccinated without consent of parents or legal guardians.
FUNDS ACCEPTED
The White Mountains Regional School Board voted to accept the following unanticipated revenue:
— $47,500 from the Crotched Mountain Foundation for the purchase of an 11-passenger van;
— $12,299 from the Department of Education, through the School Meals Emergency Operating Costs Reimbursement Program, to compensate for revenue declines during the early months of the pandemic;
— $4,990,341.14 from the ARP ESSER III grant money to the WMRSD;
— $65,610.53 ARP IDEA grant money to WMRSD;
— $5,587.78 APR IDEA Preschool grant money to WMRSD.
