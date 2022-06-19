WMRSD Reviews School Security Amid Regional Threats

In the wake of mass shootings across the country, and school threats throughout the region, a local school district is re-evaluating its safety measures.
The White Mountains Regional School Board on Thursday reviewed state recommendations to improve building security at all three WMRSD schools: PreK-8 Lancaster and Whitefield Elementary and 9-12 White Mountains Regional High School.
The recommendations were developed by the New Hampshire Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM), based on a safety audit they performed in December.
“They’re looking at it through the lens of how would an armed intruder get past your defenses,” said WMRSD facilities director Rob Scott.
RECOMMENDATIONS & UPGRADES
The following are some of HSEM’s suggestions.
— Apply ballistic-grade film to ground floor windows (and doors with glass). The film does not stop high velocity rounds, but it keeps glass intact. It would prevent someone from easily “shooting their way” into a building.
— Replace physical keys with key fobs. HSEM determined that people often misplace keys, or forget to re-lock doors with key access. On the other hand, key fobs are easily tracked, lost key fobs can be de-activated quickly, and key fob doors lock automatically.
— Photo ID badges should be mandatory for all staff, to allow for quick identification and verification by emergency responders.
— Teacher names and student pictures should be removed from classroom doors, particularly at the elementary school level where the practice is more common. This would prevent an assailant from targeting a specific person.
— Clearly indicate classroom numbers on exterior doors and windows, so that emergency responders can quickly identify and access threat locations.
— Evaluate surveillance cameras to ensure they work properly and cover the proper areas, and ensure that only one entrance is used by the public.
The WMRSD wellness and safety committee is expected to take up those matters in the months ahead.
The committee, which is shifting its focus from accident prevention to school safety, will also consider upgrades to emergency communications.
Two upgrades are currently under discussion.
One is the purchase of “In Force 911,” a mobile panic button and communication platform that allows schools to bypass 911 and directly report an active threat to law enforcement. Doing so can significantly reduce response times. The app would provide law enforcement with real-time event details, suspect locations, security camera access, and building layouts.
The other upgrade deals with radio access. Each WMRSD school possesses a two-way radio that connects with a single Lancaster or Whitefield police radio/officer. The district would like its outgoing messages to be picked up by all on-duty officers.
ONGOING EFFORTS
In Force 911 and two-way radio expansion would add to other communication measures already in place.
WMRSD uses the Thrillshare app to send alerts by phone, text and email. Meanwhile, all three school buildings are equipped with RingCentral phone systems, which allows staff to use any phone to make emergency intercom announcements and initiate lockdown procedures.
The issue of school safety was brought back to the forefront over the past month.
Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24 and six area schools have reported threats in recent weeks.
The K-12 Canaan School was closed on Tuesday and Wednesday after 36-year-old Shane Gobeil threatened to buy an assault rifle and kill people at the school if his daughter was exposed to “a transgender” and “drag queens.” Gobeil was arrested for harassment and barred from purchasing or possessing firearms for six months.
Earlier this month Lake Region Union High School in Orleans cancelled classes after a series of social media threats, which resulted in a juvenile being charged with domestic terrorism.
Orleans Elementary School, North Country Union Junior High School in Newport, Lancaster Elementary, and SAU 58 (Stratford/Groveton/Stark) also reported threats in recent weeks.
The Lancaster Elementary threat was later determined to be a hoax.
During Thursday’s school board meeting, Scott, Whitefield Elementary Principal Mike Cronin, and Whitefield Police School Resource Officers Patrick Carr (high school) and Jennifer Lemoine (Whitefield Elementary) discussed ongoing efforts to prepare staff and more than 1,000 students in grades PreK-12 for emergency situations.
WMRSD must submit Emergency Operating Procedures to the state each year, due Sept. 1.
There is also a mental health component. Schools offer tiered supports for student behavior and social skills, and individual support for mental health challenges.
School are required to conduct a minimum of 10 emergency drills per year, and most do more. Six of those drills must be fire evacuation, one must be for an armed assailant.
Lemoine said younger students at Whitefield Elementary begin with simple emergency drills, and build on them. She said during a recent lockdown drill, students giggled during the first run-through. Once the awkwardness passed, they focused on the task at hand. Those trainings were accompanied by conversations with students.
She noted that some students approached her with concerns after the Uvalde shooting.
“They’re exposed to so much now. They know what’s going on,” she said.
