School Board Debates Academic Suspension Policy
The White Mountains Regional SAU 36 School Board held its first in person meeting of the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, April 5. They met in the high school auditorium wiith one member, Kristen Van Bergen of Lancaster, attending remotely. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

WHITEFIELD — The White Mountains Regional School Board on Thursday debated the pros and cons of academic suspensions for student-athletes.

Under the current WMRSD policy, student-athletes failing two or more classes at the end of each quarter are handed an academic suspension for the following quarter.

