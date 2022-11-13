WHITEFIELD — The White Mountains Regional School Board on Thursday debated the pros and cons of academic suspensions for student-athletes.
Under the current WMRSD policy, student-athletes failing two or more classes at the end of each quarter are handed an academic suspension for the following quarter.
School Board member Herb Randall of Lancaster suggested the policy be amended so that academic eligibility is checked on a more frequent basis.
Doing so would provide quicker intervention, he said.
“[Students] might be failing multiple classes, which could be due in part to a demanding sports schedule, yet they are eligible [to play sports] for that whole quarter,” Randall said.
Others board members pushed back on that idea.
School Board member James Brady of Jefferson, a 38-year U.S. History and Government teacher in Berlin, argued that academic suspensions should be abolished. He called them counterproductive.
“I hate punishing students who fail with [academic suspensions],” said Brady.
He said, for many students, sports was an incentive to attend classes.
“I’ve always gone along with this [policy] but I never believed it was right. I never believed it was fair to the kids. We need athletics to pull the kids into school,” he said, adding that many former students “have told me over the years that if it hadn’t been for athletics, they would never have gone to school. They would have quit high school.”
WMRSD maintains stricter guidelines than recommended by the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association, which only require that student-athletes pass four of their classes.
Under the WMRSD policy, students carrying a full course load can be failing one course and remain eligible for athletics. Those taking less than a full course load must pass all classes. A failing grade is defined as a numerical grade lower than 60.
Those issued academic suspensions after the fourth quarter can attend summer school to regain eligibility for fall sports.
Board member Tara Giles of Whitefield felt the policy was appropriate.
“I think the policy that we have now is a good sweet spot,” she said.
Board Chair Bob Loiacono said Randall’s suggestion to enforce academic eligibility on a more frequent basis could be impractical.
“If they’re two weeks into the fall season or the first quarter and someone failed one test, I don’t want to punish them,” Loiacono said.
Other board members assured Randall that steps were already being taken during each quarter to address at-risk students.
Brady said his daughter Kerry, the WMRHS Athletic Director, receives weekly student-athlete grade reports from guidance counselors. That allows for early intervention.
“She speaks to every student that she gets a report on that’s having a problem, and she talks to their coaches,” Brady said. “She’s on top of it.”
Asked how many students are issued academic suspensions on an annual basis, Superintendent Marion Anastasia replied, “very, very few.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.