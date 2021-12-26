WMRSD Seeks To Reverse State Board Decision On Carroll Withdrawal

Last month the Town of Carroll scored a victory in its fight to withdraw from the White Mountains Regional School District.
The New Hampshire Board of Education on Nov. 10 ordered that the withdrawal question be placed on the ballot, against the wishes of the school district.
Now that decision is being challenged.
WMRSD has filed a motion to reconsider, and will appear before the state board on Jan. 13.
The Town of Carroll, who submitted a formal objection to the school district’s motion, will be there also.
Each side will be given 10 minutes to plead its case.
When the state board unanimously approved Carroll’s request in November, WMRSD was not invited and its information was not considered. District officials expressed shock at the outcome.
“It would seem as though the state board misstepped,” said School Board Chair Greg Odell afterwards.
The Town of Carroll expects the ballot measure will fail the five-town district. But as long as it wins majority approval in Carroll, the town can return to the Board of Education to pursue next steps, as set by state law.
Carroll increased its legal budget last year in anticipation of a multi-year contested withdrawal. Conversations at the time suggested the matter would be settled through the courts.
If Carroll withdraws, they intend to form an independent K-12 school district and enter into tuition agreements with neighboring school districts in Franconia (Lafayette Regional Elementary) and Bethlehem (Profile Middle/High School).
Carroll seeks to withdrawal because they feel that WMRSD’s apportionment formula is unfair and has not been revisited since its creation in 1963. The town accounts for 6 percent of students and 26 percent of taxpayer contribution to the school district.
The school district has argued that tax bills for “average residents” were similar in all five WMRSD communities (e.g. the owners of $100,000 properties in Carroll, Dalton, Jefferson, Lancaster and Whitefield all paid about the same property tax). In fact, Carroll had the lowest tax rate in the school district last year at $21.25 per $1,000. WMRSD officials have said Carroll pays more overall because it is property rich, with a preponderance of high-value “half million” and “million dollar” commercial and second-home properties, including the Omni Mt. Washington Resort.
For more information on the Jan. 13 New Hampshire Board of Education meeting or to register for remote viewing visit www.education.nh.gov/who-we-are/state-board-of-education/state-board-meetings-and-minutes/2022-state-board-meetings.
Those wanting to submit written commentary can email Angela.Adams@doe.nh.gov.
