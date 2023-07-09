WMRSD Staff Changes Under Default Budget Take Effect

WHITEFIELD — Familiar faces, new roles.
The White Mountains Regional School District this month announced a series of staffing changes as part of a $750,000 spending reduction plan under the default budget.
The changes took effect at the start of the school year on July 1.
Notably, Rob Scott added a third title to his resumé.
He was named Assistant Superintendent for School Operations and will assume responsibility for staff credentialing and school safety & security; will serve as transportation coordinator, Title IV coordinator, and equity officer; and will take on additional responsibility for staff evaluation/review.
Some of those duties had been handled by the Human Resources Manager. That position was eliminated by attrition.
“With his extensive experience and dedication to education, we are confident that Mr. Scott will contribute significantly to the continued growth and success of our district,” wrote Superintendent Marion Anastasia in a press release.
Scott has been with the White Mountains Regional School District since 2016. Prior to that he was principal/assistant principal at Groveton Elementary School from 2012 to 2016.
In addition to assistant superintendent duties, he will remain the district’s Career and Technical Education Director and Facilities Director.
“[Scott] will continue to excel in these roles, ensuring the smooth operation of our facilities and promoting career and technical education opportunities for our students,” Anastasia wrote.
The White Mountains Regional School District had to slash $750,000 in proposed spending for the 2023-24 school year after voters in March rejected the proposed $25 million operating budget, 701-599, and the default budget was imposed.
In making cuts, the District Leadership Team protected core services and academic/student life priorities.
No reductions were made to teaching staff, mental health, career and technical education, nursing, technology, and art/athletics/electives.
However, administrative staff were reshuffled.
Other changes effective this month are as follows:
— Mike Cronin transferred from Whitefield Elementary principal to Director of Student Services.
— Sharal Plumley transferred from Whitefield Elementary vice principal to principal.
— New hire Jessica Kenyon will be WES assistant principal. She arrives from the Kingdom East (Vt.) School District where she was Associate Leader of Learning and Innovation.
— Jeannine LaBounty was promoted to Lancaster Elementary assistant principal. She had been a teacher leader, that position will not be filled.
— Angela Smith was promoted to Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment. She had been a teacher leader, that position will not be filled.
— Stephanie Glidden, the Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent and the Director of Student Services, will assume general HR responsibilities.
— Trina Beattie will assume payroll duties previously handled by the HR manager. She will be part-time, working 1-2 days a week.
— Anastasia will assume grant writing and management responsibilities, previously handled by the Director of Curriculum/Instruction/Assessment.
Under the $750,000 cost cutting plan, WMRSD also did not fill two positions (vacant world language teacher, proposed paraprofessional interventionist) and cut two staff (one support staff reduction and a .5 full-time equivalent preschool case manager).
The Pre-Kindergarten program was reduced from full- to part-time in 2023-24. That decision has faced pushback and could be reversed, depending on state aid numbers for the next school year. Those numbers are too be determined.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.