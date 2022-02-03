WMRSD Stands By Mask Requirements

The White Mountains Regional School Board last week discussed the future of mask mandates.
Board members on Jan. 27 debated if — or when — the district should end its current mask requirements: Universal masking for grades K-8 and temporary masking in response to positive cases in grades 9-12.
Board Member Herb Randall questioned if various factors such as COVID fatigue and increased immunity might cause the school district to reconsider its position on masking at some point.
Randall, who has supported masking since the pandemic started, said he was beginning to detect a change in circumstances.
“It feels like we’re reaching a tipping point with fatigue, with natural immunity, and with vaccine immunity,” he said.
However, other school board members were unwilling to revisit masking at this time.
Board Member Kristen Van Bergen Buteau said vaccination rates for school-aged children remained low, those 5 and under do not have access to vaccines yet, and immunity through infection was temporary.
She noted that hospitals continue to face bed and staff shortages due to COVID, and that some people — including those who are unvaccinated or who have compromised immune systems — remain high risk for worst-case COVID outcomes.
“Every time one person screams about their own personal right to choose, they’re disregarding their personal responsibility to participate in the safety of their community,” she said. “And it’s going to really suck if we have one kid who gets COVID in our schools, and we’ve dropped mitigation strategies, and they die. Because that’s a decision that ultimately lands with us.”
Board Chair Greg Odell agreed with that comment, adding, “I’d rather not be a part of that.”
Without question, there are growing challenges to masking.
For instance, more students are showing up to school without masks and many have stopped wearing masks altogether outside of school buildings. Also, there are questions if cloth masks are acceptable because they are less effective against the highly-transmissible omicron variant.
Even so, Van Bergen Buteau said masking — in combination with other mitigation measures like social distance, hand hygiene, testing and quarantine — was key to slowing the spread of the virus.
“It’s the ‘layers of mitigation’ strategy that collectively provides the best protection,” she said.
Superintendent Marion Anastasia noted that WMRSD masking policies fall in line with state and federal guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and the Department of Health and Human Services both recommend masks for K-12 students.
“My mantra to parents, when they call and say ‘Let’s stop wearing masks, I say ‘The board is following CDC and DHHS guidelines,” Anastasia said.
The White Mountains Regional School District has reported 444 positive COVID cases during the 2021-2022 school year.
There were 26 active COVID cases as of Wednesday, with 12 cases at Lancaster Elementary, six at Whitefield Elementary, four at the high school, and four in the central office.
Based on those numbers, all students, staff and visitors are required to wear masks while indoors across all three schools.
Overall New Hampshire has 9,204 active cases (including 26 cases in Lancaster, 17 in Whitefield, and less than five in Carroll, Dalton and Jefferson) and 278 hospitalizations as of Feb. 2. Those numbers are increasingly unreliable due to an increase in unreported at-home tests.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.