WMRSD System Of Care Giving Away Backpacks At Weathervane Theatre

The White Mountains Regional Sschool District System of Care office will be hosting a back-to-school backpack giveaway on Friday at the Weathervane Theatre in Whitefield.
Parents and their children are invited to attend a complimentary performance of the Patchwork Players “Families are like Fudge” on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Weathervane. Enjoy some free popcorn or a snow cone and pick up a free backpack full of school supplies. Backpacks are first come first serve so reserve yours today. To reserve tickets and backpack call Jayne Cruger at SAU36 603-837-9363 ext.105.
