WMRSD To Install Security Cameras On All Buses

The cameras will be outfitted with noise reduction microphones for clear sound and will be positioned throughout the bus to provide comprehensive coverage.
In addition to the upfront costs, a yearly $6,000 cloud hosting fee would be built into future budgets.
While not every school district uses bus cameras, they have become increasingly common.
Superintendents confirmed that bus security cameras are used in SAU 23 (Bath, Benton, Haverhill, Piermont, Warren) and a portion of SAU 58 (Northumberland, Stark, Stratford) in New Hampshire and the Caledonia Central, Kingdom East, North Country and Orange East supervisory unions in Vermont.
Some of those systems are recording only, with no live access.
The Littleton School District has discussed bus cameras but has taken no action.
Elaine Collins, superintendent of the North Country Supervisory Union, said the security cameras are helpful, and offer protection for staff and students.
Said Collins, “When there are no bus monitors present, it’s really helpful to have footage to confirm or deny if something happened. And even if there is a monitor, it provides another level of protection. Buses are often full and sometimes things get by under the wire, so it’s helpful to have a camera so we can say “This is what happened.”“
