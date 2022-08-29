WMRSD To Install Security Cameras On All Buses
Buy Now

White Mountains Regional School District SAU 36 (File photo by Paul Hayes) #filephoto

WHITEFIELD — The White Mountains Regional School Board on Thursday approved the purchase of school bus security camera systems.

The four-camera systems will be installed on all school district buses contracted through W.W. Berry.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments