WMRSD To Launch Survey On Grade 7/8 Relocation Plan

The White Mountains Regional School District wants public feedback on a proposal to move grades 7/8 to the high school.
Surveys will be emailed next week to students and families in the five-town school district (Carroll, Dalton, Jefferson, Lancaster, Whitefield) and an online version for community members will go live Tuesday at sau36.org/communitysurvey.
The four-question survey was developed by the Grade 7/8 Transition Advisory Committee and asks responders for their thoughts on the advantages/disadvantages of a grade 7-12 high school campus and what ideas/concerns they want the committee to consider.
Those wanting to submit survey responses in person can contact Advisory Committee Vice-Chair James Akerman by email at jamesakermanrn@yahoo.com or phone at (603) 678-3010.
Survey responses will be accepted through Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Superintendent Marion Anastasia said the purpose of the survey is to gather input from stakeholders and narrow the school district’s research efforts on “the issues people are interested and concerned about.”
Survey results will be reviewed by the advisory committee on Feb. 9 and shared at staff and community forums, with times and dates to be determined.
“Transparency and broad representation of stakeholders are important for the success of this project. Our recommendation to the Board must include all perspectives,” Anastasia said.
The grade 7/8 Transition Advisory Committee was formed in October to develop recommendations on whether middle school students should be moved to high school beginning in 2024-25.
The 18-member committee will work through June and take a comprehensive look at the matter.
They will consider such items as: The school district’s preparedness to move grades 7/8, the cost of moving the grades, enrollment trends, and input from parents, students and staff.
The District Leadership Team had recommended the formation of a grades 7/8 advisory committee as part of its 2019 Blueprint For Tomorrow, but those plans were postponed by the pandemic.
In the meantime the White Mountains Regional School District has already grouped the middle and high school grades programmatically, with a grades 7 to 12 learning model, to allow for better continuity.
Serving on the advisory committee are Mike Curtis (WMRHS co-principal), Michael Cronin (WES Principal), Scott Holmes (LES principal, community member, parent), Amy Kopp (LES assistant principal), Rob Scott (CTE director), Steve Nilhas (Curriculum and Instruction Director), Shelli Roberts (Director of Student Services), Beth Ridely (paraprofessional), Beth Lufkin (teacher), Chris Eaton (teacher), Aaron Giragosian (teacher), Cynthia Daly (teacher), Jennifer Watson (teacher, parent), Caitlin Joubert (parent), Nichol Jones (parent), Jessica Kenyon (parent), James Akerman (parent, community member), and George E. Brodeur (community member).
In addition, school board liaison Evelyn Flynn and Superintendent Marion Anastasia have served as non-voting members.
