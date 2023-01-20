WMRSD To Launch Survey On Grade 7/8 Relocation Plan
White Mountains Regional School District SAU 36 (File photo by Paul Hayes) #filephoto

The White Mountains Regional School District wants public feedback on a proposal to move grades 7/8 to the high school.

Surveys will be emailed next week to students and families in the five-town school district (Carroll, Dalton, Jefferson, Lancaster, Whitefield) and an online version for community members will go live Tuesday at sau36.org/communitysurvey.

