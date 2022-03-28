WMRSD Towns Agree To Join Apportionment Subcommittee

Carroll, Dalton, Jefferson, Lancaster and Whitfield have all agreed to join a White Mountains Regional School District subcommittee to review the five-town apportionment formula.
Each town will send a Select Board representative to an introductory meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, at the high school.
The apportionment formula dictates how much each community contributes toward district spending.
Carroll has objected to the apportionment formula as unfair because they pay significantly more per pupil ($60,000) than the other communities.
They previously asked the school district to change the apportionment formula from 60/40 (student enrollment/town valuation) to 80/20, which would de-emphasize property values and save the town approximately $1 million per year.
Carroll has initiated withdrawal proceedings but has agreed to participate in the subcommittee as a parallel track.
It is unclear what impact the subcommittee will have.
Discussing the matter last week, members of the Lancaster Select Board questioned if the subcommittee could develop a fair solution that also satisfied Carroll’s demands.
They said Carroll paid more per pupil because it was a property-rich community.
Since 1963, when the White Mountains Regional School District was founded and the current 60/40 formula was set, Carroll’s valuation has skyrocketed nearly 10,000 percent, largely because of resort development (Omni Mt. Washington, Bretton Woods) and second-home growth.
In addition to generating more tax revenue, being property-rich disqualifies the town from potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars in state education aid.
The subcommittee will be comprised of a Select Board member from each town (or a number that does not constitute a quorum), one WMRSD school board member (or a number that doesn’t constitute a quorum), and ad hoc members including the superintendent and business manager.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.