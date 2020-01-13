A Wolcott man has been accused of spitting on one St. Johnsbury Police Officer and kicking another during a drunk driving arrest on Summer Street last year.

Travis Ward, 22, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court Monday to misdemeanor charges of drunken driving, disorderly conduct, simple assault on a police officer, simple assault on a protected professional, resisting arrest and unlawful mischief.

