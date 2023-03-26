Wolcott Man Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit In Newport

Kaleb Earle

NEWPORT — A Wolcott man, Kaleb Earle, 22, was held on $5,000 bail on several charges filed by the Newport Police Department following a vehicle pursuit in the early-morning hours of March 25.

According to the police release, the incident began downtown at 1:58 a.m., when a Newport police officer stationed at Poulin Grain observed a lifted white Ford crew cab truck traveling at “an extremely high rate of speed” eastbound on Main Street through Railroad Square onto Veterans Memorial Bridge. The truck continued at an excessive speed toward Mount Vernon Street, police said, and at the intersection of Mount Vernon Street and Pine Hill Road, the officer attempted to initiate a motor vehicle stop.

