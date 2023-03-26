Wolcott Man Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit In Newport

NEWPORT — A Wolcott man, Kaleb Earle, 22, was held on $5,000 bail on several charges filed by the Newport Police Department following a vehicle pursuit in the early-morning hours of March 25.
According to the police release, the incident began downtown at 1:58 a.m., when a Newport police officer stationed at Poulin Grain observed a lifted white Ford crew cab truck traveling at “an extremely high rate of speed” eastbound on Main Street through Railroad Square onto Veterans Memorial Bridge. The truck continued at an excessive speed toward Mount Vernon Street, police said, and at the intersection of Mount Vernon Street and Pine Hill Road, the officer attempted to initiate a motor vehicle stop.
The truck then allegedly fled north on Pine Hill Road, failing to stop for police at the stop sign at the end of Pine Hill Road before the I-91 Access Road. The truck then continued on toward Crawford Road to Route 5, where officers lost sight of the vehicle.
The vehicle was observed a short time later by another Newport police officer near the Four Seasons Motel on Commerce Way in Derby. Once again, the vehicle allegedly fled from police traveling north on Route 5.
The vehicle finally came to a stop on Route 5 near the I-91 northbound off-ramp, where officers were able to conduct a motor vehicle stop. The vehicle pursuit lasted approximately 3.6 miles.
Earle is expected to be arraigned Monday at Orleans Superior Court on the charges of excessive speed, careless and negligent operation, eluding a police officer, gross negligent operation, and driving under the influence.
