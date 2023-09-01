Woman Accused Of Defrauding Social Security

https://www.gsa.gov/

BURLINGTON — The daughter of a Brattleboro woman who died in 1994 pleaded not guilty in federal court Thursday to charges she continued to unlawfully collect more than $328,000 in Social Security benefits earmarked for her mother.

Ella Mae Woods, 75, developed a scheme to defraud the Social Security Administration for 28 years and to have her dead mother’s benefits wired to a joint account at the TD Bank in Brattleboro Vermont from the U.S. Treasury, the two-count indictment said.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments