Woman Accused Of DUI Crash Into Side Of FedEx Truck

Car key on the bar with spilled alcohol

A Concord woman is accused of being so drunk while driving that she was unable to turn down her radio when asked to by police.

Miranda Gillilan, 26, was scheduled to answer a misdemeanor charge of drunken driving in Caledonia Superior Court Monday but failed to appear for arraignment. Judge Michael J. Harris then issued an arrest warrant for Gillilan with an order that she be re-cited and released to appear the next business day for arraignment on the charge at 12:30 p.m.

