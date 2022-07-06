Woman Accused Of Setting Car Fire That Threatened Occupants Of Concord Home

A woman from Lyman, N.H. is accused of starting a vehicle fire outside a Concord residence on Tuesday night that threatened occupants inside the home.
Nikki Lucas, 33, faces multiple charges related to the incident reported on the Leonard Hill Road in Concord about 11:30 p.m.
Trooper Elisabeth Plympton reported that state police first became aware of trouble on Leonard Hill Road when a caller reported a woman had broken a window to a residence. Soon after that, VSP learned that a vehicle was on fire outside a different residence on Leonard Hill Road.
Troopers arrived and found a vehicle on fire and that the flames were threatening two other vehicles, a camper and a residence. The trooper noted that a family of four was asleep in the home. Concord firefighters extinguished the fire, and no injuries were reported.
Trooper Plympton reported that an investigation determined Lucas started the vehicle fire.
The fire destroyed the vehicle where it began and damaged the other cars and structures on the property.
Further investigation revealed that during the fire, Lucas threw a large rock through a window of another residence. She was arrested at the scene and taken to the state police barracks in St. Johnsbury before being lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury for lack of $5,000 bail.
Lucas is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in the Essex Superior Court case. She faces charges of third-degree arson, felony unlawful mischief, unlawful mischief, four counts of reckless endangerment, and attempted unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling
The alleged victims in the case are identified as Regina Hatch, 47, Joseph Gee, 48, Rose Gee, 80, and Catherine Wyatt, 53.
