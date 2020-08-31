Woman Arrested After Wedding Party Melee In St. J

Melissa Howland (Vermont State Police Mug Shot)

A St. Johnsbury woman was arrested over the weekend following a drunken brawl at her sister’s wedding party.

Melissa Howland, 35, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court Monday to three counts of misdemeanor domestic assault and one count of unlawful mischief and was released on the conditions that she not contact, abuse or harass Jennifer Howland, 38, April Lane, 44, or Sterling Heaton-Denby, 36.

