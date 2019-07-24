Nicole Guinard, 36, of Stowe, was arrested as a fugitive from justice and reportedly possessing heroin.
According to St. Johnsbury Police, a report of a suspicious vehicle at Jack’s Lazer Car Wash on Railroad Street led officers to Guinard on July 22. She was taken into custody after police said they found an extraditable warrant for her arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.