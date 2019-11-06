Caroline Avila, 54, of Orleans, was accused of aggravated domestic assault and resisting arrest following an incident on Maple Street in Orleans Oct. 28.
According to Vermont State Police, troopers responded to the scene at 9:49 p.m. and said Avila attempted to cause bodily injury to a household member with a knife. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, though Avila was taken into custody and held without bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.