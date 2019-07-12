Kelly Gilmore, 49, of St. Johnsbury was arrested for allegedly burglarizing a business on Railroad Street July 6. St. Johnsbury Police said Gilmore was taken into custody July 10 after an investigation into the incident.
Gilmore reportedly burglarized the Subway restaurant sometime around 2:30 a.m. She is scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court Aug. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.