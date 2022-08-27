Woman Arrested For Pair Of Car Crashes In Lyndon

A woman was arrested late Friday night after she allegedly caused a drunken disturbance and a pair of car crashes.
Vermont State Police responded to Main Street in Lyndonville at approximately 11:15 p.m. for a report of a drunk woman causing a disturbance. Before their arrival, police were told that Yulisa Gonzalez, 25, drove away from Main Street, heading north.
Shortly thereafter, police say, Gonzalez ran a red light and struck a vehicle with five occupants, including three children. Rather than stopping, she allegedly continued driving north on route 5.
Police found Gonzalez a half mile from the initial accident. She reportedly flipped her vehicle, which police found rolled over.
Police say Gonzalez appeared ‘extremely intoxicated.’ She was arrested on suspicion of DUI and held at Northeast Regional Correctional Complex until she was sober. Nobody was hurt in the incidents.
Police believe Gonzalez is from Maine or Arizona.
Gonzalez will answer the charges of DUI, leaving the scene of a crash and disorderly conduct in Caledonia Superior Court on September 12.
