Woman Arrested For Pair Of Car Crashes In Lyndon
A woman was arrested late Friday night after she allegedly caused a drunken disturbance and a pair of car crashes.

Vermont State Police responded to Main Street in Lyndonville at approximately 11:15 p.m. for a report of a drunk woman causing a disturbance. Before their arrival, police were told that Yulisa Gonzalez, 25, drove away from Main Street, heading north.

