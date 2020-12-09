NEWPORT CITY — A city resident is asking friends and relatives to keep an eye out for her missing 89-year-old grandfather.

Clinton Casavant, known as “PopPop” to Amy Gillespie of Newport City, was last seen by family members at about 5 p.m. Sunday in Essex Junction where he lives with his wife, Eleanor, Amy’s grandmother.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments