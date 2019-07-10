A Brighton woman was cited for allegedly driving under the influence July 8 in Island Pond. Vermont State Police said they arrested Wanda Griggs, 56, around 12:30 p.m. following a report of an intoxicated female leaving the scene of a disturbance.
After locating the vehicle in question, troopers spoke with the operator (Griggs) and reportedly detected she was impaired. Griggs was taken into custody, processed and released on a citation to appear in Essex County Superior Court July 16.
