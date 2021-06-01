A woman from Brighton is accused of impeding the efforts of child welfare workers ordered to take custody of her baby.
Brianna Knights, 28, is facing two felony counts of impeding a public officer. Officials say she resisted the efforts of the Department of Children and Families and Vermont State Police who went to her residence on May 27 to take her 16-month-old baby.
A report from Trooper Daniel Lynch notes that he and three other state police personnel joined DCF investigators at the Railroad Street residence of Knights and Kevin Bickford. The officials were in possession of an Emergency Care Order signed by a judge that dictated the removal of the baby from Knights’ custody. Justification for the order, Trooper Lynch noted, included Knights’ use of fentanyl, her “manic” and “nonsensical behavior” and the presence of a bruise on the baby that officials believed happened during a domestic incident during which Bickford reportedly tackled Knights.
DCF also reported that previous attempts to check on the welfare of the baby had been blocked by Knights.
Trooper Lynch reported that when authorities knocked on the apartment door they could hear a baby crying, but no one answered the door. Bickford was outside the residence at the time, and according to Trooper Lynch, Knights wouldn’t let the troopers or Bickford into the residence.
State police tried for two hours to get Knights to allow entry into the apartment. Trooper Lynch stated negotiations with Knights to get her to open the door and let the authorities in “degraded.”
“I left the scene to confer with my supervisors regarding my growing concern for the child’s welfare, and it was decided no further time should be wasted before confirming [the child’s] welfare,” stated Trooper Lynch.
Entry was then forced by state police. Knights was holding the baby and needed to be physically separated from him.
She was arraigned in Essex Superior Court on Friday. She pleaded not guilty to both criminal counts. Among the conditions of release ordered by the court is a prohibition against using regulated drugs unless she has a prescription. She also was ordered to not abuse Bickford and abide by all family court orders.
If convicted, each count of impeding a public officer allows for a maximum of three years in jail.
