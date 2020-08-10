Woman Charged With Knifing Boyfriend.

Kytreana Patrick (VSP Mug Shot)

NEWPORT CITY — A Derby woman pleaded not guilty Thursday to cutting her boyfriend with a knife during an argument, according to records in Orleans Superior Court.

Kytreana Patrick, 28, is facing felony charges of aggravated domestic assault with a weapon and aggravated domestic assault, both in the first degree. She also is facing a charge of misdemeanor domestic assault.

