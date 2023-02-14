Woman Charged With ‘Shooting Up’ In Truck Next To The St. Johnsbury VFW
Buy Now

Caledonia County Courthouse on Main Street in St. Johnsbury.

St. Johnsbury Police were dispatched last year to a report of a female “shooting up” drugs in a pick-up truck in the parking lot of the St. Johnsbury VFW at 204 Eastern Ave.

Police said that when they arrived on the scene they found three other passengers in the truck - including two minor children - and that the female suspect said she was just injecting attention deficit disorder medication.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments