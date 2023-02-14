Woman Charged With ‘Shooting Up’ In Truck Next To The St. Johnsbury VFW

St. Johnsbury Police were dispatched last year to a report of a female “shooting up” drugs in a pick-up truck in the parking lot of the St. Johnsbury VFW at 204 Eastern Ave.
Police said that when they arrived on the scene they found three other passengers in the truck - including two minor children - and that the female suspect said she was just injecting attention deficit disorder medication.
But the state crime lab discovered something else.
Michelle R. Skinner, 33, of Concord, pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of drugged driving in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday and was released on personal recognizance by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Caledonia Superior Court
According to court documents, police said that when they responded to the call at 2:04 p.m., on Aug. 26, 2022, they quickly noticed some drug-related items.
“I observed a capped needle as well as a bag between Skinner’s thighs when I approached the vehicle,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Davis Guyer in his report. “I asked if I could look inside the bag that was between her legs, as I could see more needles sticking out of it. Skinner asked if she had to, and I advised no, but I just wanted to make sure that there was nothing else illegal in there. Skinner then opened the bag and pulled out her scale, which she showed me had Marijuana residue on it.”
Ofc. Guyer then obtained the bag and located several more suspicious items including a glass pipe, needles and small wax baggies with stamps on them. Police then searched the vehicle and said they located numerous plastic bags filled with needles, pipes, scales, empty packaging, burned and unburned Choreboy and fentanyl test strips.
“These items are commonly used in the sale and use of illegal narcotics,” wrote Ofc. Guyer.
Skinner told police that she injected methylphenidate - which was in a pill form that she crushed up and mixed with water before injecting it into her arm. Skinner also told police that her children were not in the vehicle when she injected the methylphenidate. The other person in the truck was identified by police as Timothy Briggs, 40.
Methylphenidate is sold under brand names including Ritalin and Concerta and is a central nervous system stimulant used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.
Skinner then provided a sample of her blood and the results came back from the Vermont Forensics Laboratory on Sept. 14.
The lab said Skinner had cocaine, benzoylecgonine, fentanyl, norfentanyl, methadone and EDDP in her system.
Skinner faces a possible sentence of up to two years in prison and a $750 fine.
