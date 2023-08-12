Woman Charged With Slicing A Man’s Hand With A Knife
The Caledonia County Courthouse on Main Street in St. Johnsbury.

A woman has been charged with with beating a man and slicing his hand open with a steak knife.

Morgan Clark, 24, of St. Johnsbury, was charged with 1st degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon in Caledonia Superior Court on Wednesday. Judge Justin P. Jiron then released Clark on conditions.

