Woman Charged With Slicing A Man’s Hand With A Knife

A woman has been charged with with beating a man and slicing his hand open with a steak knife.
Morgan Clark, 24, of St. Johnsbury, was charged with 1st degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon in Caledonia Superior Court on Wednesday. Judge Justin P. Jiron then released Clark on conditions.
On February 11, police were dispatched to an apartment at 369 Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury.
Caledonia Superior Court
“I observed (the alleged victim) had a bandage on his hand and blood on his fingers,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. George Johnson in his report.
The alleged victim also told police that Clark had punched him approximately four times in the the head and also cut him.
“(He) removed the bandage and showed me the cut on his hand,” wrote Ofc. Johnson. “I observed fresh cut on (his) hand. After removing the bandage the cut began to bleed again.”
Police said they then interviewed Clark.
“I asked Clark to come speak to me down the hallway,” wrote Ofc. Johnson. “I asked Clark what had happened and she stated that (the alleged victim) had been drinking and that they had been arguing. I asked Clark if the argument had gotten physical and she stated that it hadn’t.”
Clark also told police that the alleged victim had cut his hand on a glass picture frame and that he had struck her hard in the face.
“I asked her if she had any marks and she replied, ‘no I don’t think I have any marks,’” wrote Ofc. Johnson. “I asked (the alleged victim) for the knife that had been used and (he) went into the apartment and retrieved a black handled 7.5 inch steak knife. This knife has been seized as evidence.”
Clark faces a possible sentence of up to 15 years in prison and $25,000 in fines.
