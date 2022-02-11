A year after she failed to show up to her arraignment on a felony charge of public welfare fraud, which authorities said spanned nearly half a decade, a former Littleton woman now living in St. Johnsbury has been arrested.
In October 2020, Katrina Diller, 61, was indicted by a Grafton Superior Court grand jury on a Class A felony count of public welfare fraud totaling thousands of dollars (the indictment did not state the specific amount).
Between September 2011 and October 2015 in Bethlehem, prosecutors said Diller told the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services that she was the only adult living at her residence in Bethlehem, when another person, Lance Wilson, was also a household member, thereby resulting in a fraudulent receipt by Diller from DHHS that she was not entitled to.
According to her case summary, she requested a lawyer on Dec. 27, 2021, after the arrest warrant was approved by a judge in February 2021.
Diller’s Grafton Superior Court bail order states that she be released on personal recognizance bail, live at a residence on Pleasant Street in St. Johnsbury, and not travel outside of New Hampshire of Vermont.
A final pre-trial conference is scheduled for May 31 at Grafton Superior Court.
In New Hampshire, a Class A felony is punishable by a maximum state prison sentence of 7 1/2 to 15 years.
