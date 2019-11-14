Colleen Rodriguez, 30, of St. Johnsbury, was cited for allegedly driving on a criminally suspended license Nov. 6 on Memorial Drive in Lyndonville.
According to Vermont State Police, Rodriguez was present at the scene of a reported dispute at Maplewood Lodge and then later located a few minutes later at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Red Village Road. She was cited for reportedly operating on a suspended license.
