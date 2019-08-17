Brooke Benson, 26, of Lyndonville was cited for simple assault and disorderly conduct Aug 13 on Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury. According to Vermont State Police, an assault was reported at Price Chopper around 2:30 p.m. Upon arrival, troopers learned Benson was the passenger in a vehicle operated by her care provider. Police alleged Benson struck her care provider causing pain in the parking lot.
Benson was taken into protective custody and released to her care providers at her residence. Benson is scheduled to appear in appear in Caledonia County Superior Court Sept. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.