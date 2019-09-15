A Bradford was reportedly involved in a single-vehicle crash on VT Route 244 in Fairlee Sept. 12.
Vermont State Police said Michelle Jennings did not suffer any injuries when she swerved to avoid a deer on the road but her vehicle sustained substantial damage.
