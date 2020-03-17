Woman Dies In Two-Car Lynburke Road Crash

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
The passenger side of this Chevrolet Cobalt is demolished after a crash with the Volvo at right on Lynburke Road in Lyndon on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The driver of the Cobalt was killed in the crash. (Photo by Dana Gray)
LYNDON — Lyndonville police said a woman died in a two-car crash on Lynburke Road this morning.
Emergency personnel from Lyndonville Fire Department and Lyndon Rescue rushed to the area of 1546 Lynburke Road about 7:30 a.m. They found a Volvo had crashed into the passenger side of a Chevrolet Cobalt. Heavy damage was done to both vehicles, with the side of the Cobalt completely caved in.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.