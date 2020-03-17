Woman Dies In Two-Car Lynburke Road Crash

The passenger side of this Chevrolet Cobalt is demolished after a crash with the Volvo at right on Lynburke Road in Lyndon on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The driver of the Cobalt was killed in the crash. (Photo by Dana Gray)

LYNDON — Lyndonville police said a woman died in a two-car crash on Lynburke Road this morning.

Emergency personnel from Lyndonville Fire Department and Lyndon Rescue rushed to the area of 1546 Lynburke Road about 7:30 a.m. They found a Volvo had crashed into the passenger side of a Chevrolet Cobalt. Heavy damage was done to both vehicles, with the side of the Cobalt completely caved in.

