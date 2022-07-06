A woman accused of lighting a fire in Concord that torched a car and damaged a house, threatening the occupants inside, was freed from jail on Wednesday when a Lyman, N.H. man stepped up to take responsibility for her.
Nikki Lucas, 37, who lists her address as 33 Bobbin Mill Road in Lyman, was allowed to return to that residence after a Caledonia Superior Court discussion with the property owner, Fred Dusik Sr., who confirmed he was willing to house her and tell police if she violated court-ordered conditions of release. Lucas had been lodged overnight at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury after being arrested by Vermont State Police on Leonard Hill Road in Concord.
During Wednesday’s video conference arraignment before Judge Daniel Richardson, Lucas was represented by attorney Laura Wilson, who entered pleas of not guilty on her behalf to eight criminal charges filed against Lucas by Essex County State’s Attorney Vince Illuzzi. She is accused of third-degree arson, two counts of unlawful mischief, four counts of reckless endangerment and unlawful trespass.
State police first became aware of trouble on Leonard Hill Road when Catherine Wyatt, 59, called to say someone was banging on her windows, had broken into her house through a window and was “screaming, saying to call the fire department,” noted Trooper Elisabeth Plympton. This was just after 11:30 p.m. A few minutes later the Concord Fire Department was dispatched to a car on fire at 605 Leonard Hill Road.
Troopers Plympton and David Garces responded to the scene and found a 2017 Nissan Rogue belonging to Joseph Gee, 48, and his mother, Rose Gee, 79, was engulfed in flames. The troopers then walked next door to Wyatt’s home and found Lucas sitting on the steps of the residence. Trooper Plympton noted that Lucas appeared intoxicated.
The affidavit notes a conversation with Lucas in which she told police that she had been out riding around with her ex-boyfriend, Anthony Wright, in his van and he had kicked her out of the vehicle “on an unknown road.”
She told Trooper Plympton that she made her way to the area on Leonard Hill Road on foot and was trying to get the attention of the occupants of the homes. Lucas said no one responded so she sat in the Nissan Rogue and “laid on the horn for a good hour.”
She said she tried to hot wire the vehicle, cutting wires with a pair of pliers. According to the affidavit, Lucas said she was using her lighter to look around inside the vehicle and a piece of paper caught fire, which then caught the seats on fire.
Lucas told police that she didn’t know anyone at the homes on Leonard Hill Road and that she hadn’t drunk alcohol or taken drugs prior to the incident.
Trooper Plympton noted that while escorting Lucas to the state police cruiser, the trooper detected a smell of gasoline. A tiki torch fuel canister was located nearby. Trooper Plympton said an accelerant was the more likely cause of the flames engulfing the car.
“A vehicle would more likely to quickly engulf in flames from a gas can than a lighter,” the trooper wrote, adding that with Lucas’ version of how the fire started Lucas would likely have burns but she had no fire-related injury.
Further investigation determined from Wyatt that Lucas had thrown a rock through her window.
Before the fire department could extinguish the fire it had destroyed the Nissan and damaged two other cars, a camper and the house occupied at the time by the Gees, Regina Hatch, 47, and William Hatch III, 16. The four charges of reckless endangerment apply to the four people inside the house when the fire erupted.
The estimate for the property damage is in the thousands of dollars.
There is no indication in Trooper Plympton’s affidavit that any of the people on Leonard Hill Road knew Lucas or that she knew any of them.
During the arraignment, Illuzzi asked the judge to maintain $5,000 in bail. He said the charges are serious and she has no ties to Vermont and would be a risk of flight.
Attorney Wilson said Lucas has no financial means to make bail or take flight from the area. She proposed Dusik as a person who could take responsibility over Lucas and make sure she followed the court orders while the case is pending.
Dusik spoke during the hearing and his responses satisfied the judge who ordered her release into Dusik’s care. Among the conditions of Lucas’s release are orders that she have no contact with any of the alleged victims in the case and that she report to the St. Johnsbury Police Department every other Saturday.
The hearing concluded with a concern about how Dusik could get to the St. Johnsbury jail and sign for Lucas’s release when he doesn’t own a working vehicle. Dusik said he would be able to find someone to drive him.
From the jail’s video hearing room, Lucas told Dusik she loved him and said, “Come get me.”
